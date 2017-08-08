News By Tag
Sirah The Label - A New Women's Contemporary Fashion Line
Through a multi-talented complimentary core team, the line provides its high quality stylish products through an online e-commerce website for both retail and wholesale. The company's headquarters is currently New York, United States.
Who is it for?
Sirah The Label caters to fashionable young professionals in their 20's to late 30's into high quality fashion, living and working in metropolitan cities like Los Angeles and New York.
Who is the Sirah woman?
Sirah The Label merges the sophisticated and sexy, and combines the bold and reserved. The Sirah woman creatively dances the line between dressing up and dressing down. Her style can roll her out of bed into sneakers for 9am coffee, and then race her into a chunky heel for 9pm cocktails. The Sirah woman doesn't see imperfection. She sees originality with an innate ability to create something out of nothing.
What is Sirah The Label's goal?
Sirah The Label aims to be a high quality women's brand name that is affordable to young professional and the established career woman living in metropolitan cities into very simple but stylish high quality contemporary fashion.
Where can I checkout and buy your products?
Our products are now available online for order at www.sirahthelabel.com. If you are interested selling our products in your store or boutique, they are available at wholesale discount prices. Please send your request or inquiries to info@sirahthelabel.com
Recent News and Events
An official launch party was hosted at Edge Studio 1 in Los Angeles on May 25th 2017, opened exclusively to family, friends, bloggers, social media influencers, business owners, and fashion industry representatives. Check out their launch party gallery at www.sirahthelabel.com/
www.sirahthelabel.com
info@sirahthelabel.com
***@sirahthelabel.com
