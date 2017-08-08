 
Industry News





Sirah The Label - A New Women's Contemporary Fashion Line

 
 
FLORIDA, N.Y. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ashley and Allen Sales are here with the much awaited fashion line for the stylish and contemporary woman 'Sirah The Label Inc'. Sirah The Label is co-founded by Ashley Sales and Allen Sales. Ashley Sales is the fashion designer who posses both creativity and technical skills in clothing design and merchandising. She is the soul and visionary arrow of the company setting the style, tone and direction. Her simple, high quality stylish designs have been showcased in high profile magazines such as Marie Claire, Bazaar, and Vogue.  Finally, Allen Sales, brings technology and e-commerce experience with complimentary skills of website development and graphics design skills into the mix, having worked for high profile clients in both the fashion and entertainment industries like Kipling and Nautica.

Through a multi-talented complimentary core team, the line provides its high quality stylish products through an online e-commerce website for both retail and wholesale.  The company's headquarters is currently New York, United States.

Who is it for?

Sirah The Label caters to fashionable young professionals in their 20's to late 30's into high quality fashion, living and working in metropolitan cities like Los Angeles and New York.

Who is the Sirah woman?

Sirah The Label merges the sophisticated and sexy, and combines the bold and reserved.  The Sirah woman creatively dances the line between dressing up and dressing down.  Her style can roll her out of bed into sneakers for 9am coffee, and then race her into a chunky heel for 9pm cocktails.  The Sirah woman doesn't see imperfection.  She sees originality with an innate ability to create something out of nothing.

What is Sirah The Label's goal?

Sirah The Label aims to be a high quality women's brand name that is affordable to young professional and the established career woman living in metropolitan cities into very simple but stylish high quality contemporary fashion.

Where can I checkout and buy your products?

Our products are now available online for order at www.sirahthelabel.com.  If you are interested selling our products in your store or boutique, they are available at wholesale discount prices.  Please send your request or inquiries to  info@sirahthelabel.com

An official launch party was hosted at Edge Studio 1 in Los Angeles on May 25th 2017, opened exclusively to family, friends, bloggers, social media influencers, business owners, and fashion industry representatives. Check out their launch party gallery at www.sirahthelabel.com/blog.

Contact
www.sirahthelabel.com
info@sirahthelabel.com
***@sirahthelabel.com
Women, Fashion, Beauty
Fashion
Florida - New York - United States
Products
Click to Share