Law Firm Opens New Offices at Court Plaza South in Hackensack, N.J

Carcich O'Shea Occupies 2,325 SF at Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' Office Complex
 
 
Court Plaza
Court Plaza
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Law firm Carcich O'Shea (http://www.carcichoshea.com/) has leased 2,325 square feet of space at Court Plaza South. Located at 21 Main Street in Hackensack, N.J., the Court Plaza office complex is owned and managed by Alfred Sanzari Enterprises (http://www.sanzari.com/). Stephen C. Jennings, vice-president of leasing and marketing, arranged the lease.

Headed by two of New Jersey's top attorneys, Christopher J. Carcich and Sheila O'Shea-Criscione, Carcich O'Shea focuses on employment law, business litigation, negotiation, mediation and arbitration regarding workplace matters, among other practice areas. The firm moved into its new offices at Court Plaza in May.

"Court Plaza is one of Hackensack's premier office addresses, and our clients and staff will benefit from conducting business here," said O'Shea-Criscione. "Along with proximity to the Bergen County Courthouse and downtown amenities, we value Court Plaza's numerous amenities and conveniences, particularly the on-site covered parking."

The 335,000-square-foot Court Plaza office complex encompasses Court Plaza North, Court Plaza South and Court Plaza East. All tenants enjoy a landscaped plaza with fountains and seating areas, covered parking, a full-service bank, shoe shine/repair and dry-cleaning services, eco-friendly car wash service, a fitness center, public transportation to New York City and Northern N.J., a cafeteria with indoor and outdoor seating, and a common meeting room. Court Plaza is just one mile from I-80, and Routes 4 and 17.  Additionally, the well-located Bergen County complex is walkable to numerous restaurants, retailers and public transportation options.

"Court Plaza's all-inclusive environment provides law firms like Carcich O'Shea with a professional business address with room to expand in the future," said Jennings. "We are thrilled to welcome this growing firm to Court Plaza's tenant roster, and look forward to being part of their success in the years to come."

Headquartered in Hackensack, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a multi-generation family owned and managed business, and one of New Jersey's premier real estate developers, owners and managers of commercial, residential and hospitality real estate.The organization continues to strategically expand and diversify its industry-leading portfolio through both development and acquisitions. The company prides itself on its integrity and is known for the quality design and construction of its buildings, proactive and responsive property management team and outstanding relationships with its tenants. Many of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' office, industrial, medical, residential and hospitality properties are iconic landmarks in their respective markets, including the Alfred N. Sanzari Medical Arts Building in Hackensack as well as the Glenpointe Complex in Teaneck.

         ###

About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises
Follow Alfred Sanzari Enterprises on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Photo Credit: Robert Greco

Caryl Communications
Karen Ravensbergen
Source:Alfred Sanzari Enterprises
