Mesa Biotech to Present at Next Generation Dx Summit in Washington, DC SAN DIEGO - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Mesa Biotech, Inc., a privately-held, molecular diagnostic company that has developed a testing platform designed specifically for point-of-care (POC) infectious disease diagnosis, today announced that it will present at the ninth annual Next Generation Dx Summit to be held August 15 – 18, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. The summit will convene more than 1,000 international diagnostic professionals to focus on the theme of 'the big picture of diagnostics'.



Technology keeps changing and the market continues to move towards molecular testing, point-of-care, and near patient testing solutions. As part of the track titled 'Moving Point-of-Care Diagnostics to the Market', Mesa Biotech will talk about its unique, rapid, POC molecular infectious disease testing system. The presentation will include a review of performance and ease of use information from this very accessible palm sized POC system.



Presentation Title: A New, Accessible Point of Care Molecular System for Physician Offices

Speaker: Hong Cai, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mesa Biotech

Time: August 15, 12:45 pm

Place: Grand Hyatt Washington, Washington, DC



"This is an important summit that brings together thought leaders in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease and point of care from around the world," said Hong Cai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mesa Biotech, Inc. "We are honored to be among the industry pioneers who are changing healthcare and making point of care diagnostics readily available for physicians and patients."



The Next Generation Dx Summit provides valuable networking and comprehensive programming spanning from the latest innovations in diagnostics to business strategy. In its ninth year, the event has grown to include novel immunotherapy biomarkers, cell-free DNA, companion diagnostics, infectious disease, point of care, pharmacy-based diagnostics, clinical next-generation sequencing assays, commercialization, reimbursement, prenatal testing, circulating tumor cells, critical care, forensics, digital PCR, microfluidics, and mircrobiome diagnostics.



About Mesa Biotech, Inc.



Mesa Biotech is an emerging molecular diagnostic company, bringing the superior diagnostic performance of nucleic acid amplification to the point-of-care (POC). Mesa Biotech's Accula™ System consists of a portable, palm-sized dock and a disposable, assay-specific test cassette. This patented system will allow healthcare professionals to access actionable, laboratory-quality results at the POC in approximately 30 minutes with greater sensitivity and specificity than many current infectious disease rapid immunodiagnostic tests. Mesa Biotech's technology development has been funded to date by a series of grants and private equity investments.



For more information visit



Contact

Joleen Schultz

***@joleenschultzassociates.com Joleen Schultz End -- Mesa Biotech, Inc., a privately-held, molecular diagnostic company that has developed a testing platform designed specifically for point-of-care (POC) infectious disease diagnosis, today announced that it will present at the ninth annual Next Generation Dx Summit to be held August 15 – 18, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. The summit will convene more than 1,000 international diagnostic professionals to focus on the theme of 'the big picture of diagnostics'.Technology keeps changing and the market continues to move towards molecular testing, point-of-care, and near patient testing solutions. As part of the track titled 'Moving Point-of-Care Diagnostics to the Market', Mesa Biotech will talk about its unique, rapid, POC molecular infectious disease testing system. The presentation will include a review of performance and ease of use information from this very accessible palm sized POC system.A New, Accessible Point of Care Molecular System for Physician OfficesHong Cai, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mesa BiotechAugust 15, 12:45 pmGrand Hyatt Washington, Washington, DC"This is an important summit that brings together thought leaders in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease and point of care from around the world," said Hong Cai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mesa Biotech, Inc. "We are honored to be among the industry pioneers who are changing healthcare and making point of care diagnostics readily available for physicians and patients."The Next Generation Dx Summit provides valuable networking and comprehensive programming spanning from the latest innovations in diagnostics to business strategy. In its ninth year, the event has grown to include novel immunotherapy biomarkers, cell-free DNA, companion diagnostics, infectious disease, point of care, pharmacy-based diagnostics, clinical next-generation sequencing assays, commercialization, reimbursement, prenatal testing, circulating tumor cells, critical care, forensics, digital PCR, microfluidics, and mircrobiome diagnostics.Mesa Biotech is an emerging molecular diagnostic company, bringing the superior diagnostic performance of nucleic acid amplification to the point-of-care (POC). Mesa Biotech's AcculaSystem consists of a portable, palm-sized dock and a disposable, assay-specific test cassette. This patented system will allow healthcare professionals to access actionable, laboratory-quality results at the POC in approximately 30 minutes with greater sensitivity and specificity than many current infectious disease rapid immunodiagnostic tests. Mesa Biotech's technology development has been funded to date by a series of grants and private equity investments.For more information visit http://www.mesabiotech.com Source : Mesa Biotech Email : ***@joleenschultzassociates.com Tags : Poc , Point Of Care Diagnostics , Mesa Biotech , Next Generation Dx Summit , Molecular Diagnostic , Infectious Disease , Hong Cai , Accula System Industry : Biotech Location : San Diego - California - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

