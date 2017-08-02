 
News By Tag
* Tourism
* Hospitality
* New York
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pittsford
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

New York State Tourism Industry Association seeks conference speakers

The New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) is seeking speaker proposals for the "I Love New York" Empire State Tourism Conference, slated for April 23-25, 2018, at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, New York.
 
PITTSFORD, N.Y. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) is seeking speaker proposals for the "I Love New York" Empire State Tourism Conference, slated for April 23-25, 2018, at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, New York.

The conference theme is set as, "The Tourism Experience: Learn It. Do It. it!"

NYSTIA welcomes quality proposals for keynote addresses, general sessions and workshops with topics of interest to professionals in the tourism industry. For workshops, emphasis should be on providing an engaging experience with hands-on or interactive learning opportunities.

The New York State Tourism Industry Association (www.nystia.org) is a statewide membership-based organization for travel and tourism related businesses. NYSTIA is a 501c6, NYS not-for-profit corporation engaged in the business of advocacy, leadership, marketing and professional development.

Share your expertise with professionals in the New York State tourism industry. Deadline for submitting proposals is September 1, 2017. Visit www.empirestatetourism.com to complete an online submission form. Questions about the conference may be directed to info@nystia.org.

Contact
New York State Tourism Industry Association
***@nystia.org
End
Source:
Email:***@nystia.org
Posted By:***@nystia.org Email Verified
Tags:Tourism, Hospitality, New York
Industry:Tourism
Location:Pittsford - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New York State Tourism Industry Association PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share