New York State Tourism Industry Association seeks conference speakers
The New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) is seeking speaker proposals for the "I Love New York" Empire State Tourism Conference, slated for April 23-25, 2018, at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, New York.
The conference theme is set as, "The Tourism Experience: Learn It. Do It. ❤ it!"
NYSTIA welcomes quality proposals for keynote addresses, general sessions and workshops with topics of interest to professionals in the tourism industry. For workshops, emphasis should be on providing an engaging experience with hands-on or interactive learning opportunities.
The New York State Tourism Industry Association (www.nystia.org)
Share your expertise with professionals in the New York State tourism industry. Deadline for submitting proposals is September 1, 2017. Visit www.empirestatetourism.com to complete an online submission form. Questions about the conference may be directed to info@nystia.org.
New York State Tourism Industry Association
***@nystia.org
