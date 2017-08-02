Black Rock Restaurant Week Launching September 2017

Week-long event spanning various restaurants, eateries, tap rooms and coffee houses, September 18-24

-- Excitement is building around one of the smartest ideas to come to the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. Boasting nearly 25 eateries within a mere two miles, Black Rock Restuarant Week will feature a veritable food bazaar. The unique restaurants include Hub & Spoke, an American Tapas restaurant; Tru North Tavern and Table; Aspetuck Brew Lab; Black Rock Mexican staple Taco Loco; and newcomer Mr. Crab Seafood and Bar, among others. Patrons can enjoy discounted meals and prix fixed menus, at participating venues."Black Rock is a really beautiful location," says Jaimee Smith-Solomon, Hub & Spoke Events Director. "With so many great places to eat, an event like this makes sense. That's why so many restaurants are banding together to bring in visitors from outside the area, including nearby Fairfield and beyond. In some ways, Black Rock is one of Fairfield County's best-kept secrets. With happenings like Black Rock Restaurant Week, we hope to reveal that secret once and for all."The special event will run from Monday, September 18 through Sunday, September 24. For more information, search Black Rock Restaurant Week on Facebook.