News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Black Rock Restaurant Week Launching September 2017
Week-long event spanning various restaurants, eateries, tap rooms and coffee houses, September 18-24
"Black Rock is a really beautiful location," says Jaimee Smith-Solomon, Hub & Spoke Events Director. "With so many great places to eat, an event like this makes sense. That's why so many restaurants are banding together to bring in visitors from outside the area, including nearby Fairfield and beyond. In some ways, Black Rock is one of Fairfield County's best-kept secrets. With happenings like Black Rock Restaurant Week, we hope to reveal that secret once and for all."
The special event will run from Monday, September 18 through Sunday, September 24. For more information, search Black Rock Restaurant Week on Facebook.
Contact
Jaimee Smith-Solomon
Black Rock Restaurant Week
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse