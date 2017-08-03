News By Tag
RE/MAX Agent Kimberly Barton Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award," said Ms. Barton. "As a real estate agent with RE/MAX DFW Associates, I'm fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the home that is right for them. It's truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team."
Ms. Barton has been working in the real estate industry for more than 18 years and holds the following designations:
"Kimberly's tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor," said Mark Wolfe Broker/Owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates. "Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we're extremely proud that Kimberly Barton is a member of our team."
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Kimberly Barton can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 817.501.5665 or via email at Kimberlyb@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
