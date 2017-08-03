 
RE/MAX Agent Kimberly Barton Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

 
 
Kimberly Barton Announced as Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient
Kimberly Barton Announced as Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient
 
LAS COLINAS, Texas - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Kimberly Barton with RE/MAX DFW Associates has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions and have completed seven years of service with the company. Less than six percent of all active agents in the RE/MAX network have achieved this prestigious award since its inception.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award," said Ms. Barton. "As a real estate agent with RE/MAX DFW Associates, I'm fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the home that is right for them. It's truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team."

Ms. Barton has been working in the real estate industry for more than 18 years and holds the following designations: The Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR®), Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE) and International Real Estate Specialist (IRES). As a former Fort Worth resident for many years, Kimberly specializes in Southlake, Grapevine, Colleyville, Flower Mound and Ft. Worth, as well as luxury living in downtown Dallas and Turtle Creek. Her experience in all facets of real estate, Kimberly's flair for design and high level negotiation skills make her an asset to every transaction.

"Kimberly's tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor," said Mark Wolfe Broker/Owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates. "Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we're extremely proud that Kimberly Barton is a member of our team."

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Kimberly Barton can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 817.501.5665 or via email at Kimberlyb@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

