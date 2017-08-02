 
McCarthy Building Companies Updates Mingus Union High School

 
 
Mingus Union High School
Mingus Union High School
 
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies Inc.'s Education Services team is currently working on a construction renovation project at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, Ariz.

The project, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood, Ariz., involves the demolition of an existing, outdated building that is being replaced with an 8,500-square-foot single story addition, which will house a new wrestling room and space for 2-4 general classrooms. The project also includes underground utility work since the building is located in the middle of an existing, occupied campus.

"When working with McCarthy, we get the best of both worlds," said Kirk Waddle, business manager for Mingus Union High School District. "McCarthy is a large company with the resources needed to complete any size job; however, working on day-to-day issues is like working with a small local firm that is responsive to all our daily questions."

Approximately 1,200 students in grades 9-12 attend Mingus Union High School, which was originally constructed in 1958.

"Because schools are continuing to face budget shortfalls, school modernization projects that result in operating and long-term cost savings are becoming a priority for many districts," said Dr. David Peterson, senior vice president of operations for McCarthy's Educations Services team, which focuses on construction and renovation projects for K-12 schools and community colleges primarily in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. "Mingus Union High School is utilizing a phased approach to construction in order to focus on cost savings and mitigate the impact of construction on students by concentrating the bulk of the work during summer break."

This project is part of a larger three-phase renovation of Mingus Union High School, which is being funded by a $15 million voter-approved municipal bond.

Completion of the project is slated for the September 2017. Architecture Works GREEN Inc., based in Clarkdale, Ariz., is the architect on the project.

About McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 20th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2017). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
Source:McCarthy Building Companies
Click to Share