News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TRU Staffing Partners CEO to Speak on Cyber Staffing at ILTACON 2017
Jared Coseglia to participate in panel presentation titled "Transition Your Litigation Support Career to Cybersecurity and Information Governance"
In addition to Coseglia, this panel will consist of Caroline Sweeney, global director, e-discovery and client technology services, Dorsey & Whitney; Rachelle Rennagel, e-discovery counsel, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP; and Wale Elegbe, senior manager, e-discovery and litigation support, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. This session will discuss the skills and experiences of e-discovery professionals that touch on the implications of information governance policies and data security issues and the transition from the litigation support world to another related discipline. It will outline additional education and certification options and will provide tips and lessons learned when incorporating cybersecurity and information governance into e-discovery roles.
This session will mark the third time Coseglia has presented this topic to the legal industry this year. The first was in New York when Legalweek 2017 was taking place; the second was at Enfuse 2017 where he was recognized after the event with an award for best reviewed ESI session of the conference.
"Transitioning your career from e-discovery to cybersecurity or IG is not only topical – it may be necessary for some to stay relevant, challenged or employed within the legal vertical over the next decade," states Coseglia. "I am humbled to share the stage with some of the foremost thought leaders from the Am Law community whose perspective, coupled with TRU's, will undoubtedly enlighten and enrich the careers of all those in attendance whether they are individuals hiring or looking for their next job."
In addition to this panel, TRU is a sponsor of the Women in eDiscovery 10th Anniversary ILTA Event with ACEDS taking place Wednesday, August 16 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in Ballroom C at the Mandalay Bay Conference Center. More information about this event is available at http://womeninediscovery.org/
More information on ILTACON 2017 can be found at www.iltanet.org.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
Media Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse