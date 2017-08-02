 
TRU Staffing Partners CEO to Speak on Cyber Staffing at ILTACON 2017

Jared Coseglia to participate in panel presentation titled "Transition Your Litigation Support Career to Cybersecurity and Information Governance"
 
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, today announces Jared Coseglia, the founder and CEO, will be speaking at ILTACON 2017 taking place August 13-17 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The panel discussion is titled "Transition Your Litigation Support Career to Cybersecurity and Information Governance" and will take place August 14 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. in conference room Jasmine E, F.

In addition to Coseglia, this panel will consist of Caroline Sweeney, global director, e-discovery and client technology services, Dorsey & Whitney; Rachelle Rennagel, e-discovery counsel, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP; and Wale Elegbe, senior manager, e-discovery and litigation support, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. This session will discuss the skills and experiences of e-discovery professionals that touch on the implications of information governance policies and data security issues and the transition from the litigation support world to another related discipline. It will outline additional education and certification options and will provide tips and lessons learned when incorporating cybersecurity and information governance into e-discovery roles.

This session will mark the third time Coseglia has presented this topic to the legal industry this year. The first was in New York when Legalweek 2017 was taking place; the second was at Enfuse 2017 where he was recognized after the event with an award for best reviewed ESI session of the conference.

"Transitioning your career from e-discovery to cybersecurity or IG is not only topical – it may be necessary for some to stay relevant, challenged or employed within the legal vertical over the next decade," states Coseglia. "I am humbled to share the stage with some of the foremost thought leaders from the Am Law community whose perspective, coupled with TRU's, will undoubtedly enlighten and enrich the careers of all those in attendance whether they are individuals hiring or looking for their next job."

In addition to this panel, TRU is a sponsor of the Women in eDiscovery 10th Anniversary ILTA Event with ACEDS taking place Wednesday, August 16 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in Ballroom C at the Mandalay Bay Conference Center. More information about this event is available at http://womeninediscovery.org/event-2614513.

More information on ILTACON 2017 can be found at www.iltanet.org.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.

