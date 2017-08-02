News By Tag
Win Tickets To See Actress On Tour Now!
An artist who has always preferred to make music than to talk about it, in "AZD" Actress has achieved another remarkable landmark, one which is as resistant to interpretation as it is demanding of it. Following on from his previous albums, R.I.P, Splazsh and Hazyville, an epilogue poem attached to the press release for Ghettoville was construed by media, commentators and spectators that Cunningham had retired. This led him to conceptualize this mass of conclusion as the key to 'Giving power back to identity.'
The simplest you could say about "AZD" is that it's art – the unique creation of a unique mind. There will be few more distinctive, brilliant or visionary suites of music released in 2017. Call him what you will, this is the year that Darren 'Daz' Cunningham – aka Actress, aka AZD – asserts more clearly than ever before his complete independence.
As if the record itself isn't enough, Cunningham is currently preparing a new live show. Presented as AZD, Cunningham says it "will be a test frame for linking circuits using various forms of language — Midi globalized language, Lyrical language, Tikal Graffiti code and various other Synthesiser language — to create one intelligent musical instrument called AZD, if successful it will produce the first translucent, non-soluble communication sound pill synergized through impressionistic interpretations of technological equipment. This is the music vitamin of the Metropolis."
Want to win free tickets to see Actress
23rd August – Kremwerk, Seattle
24th August – Empty Bottle, Chicago
25th August – El Club, Detroit
26th August – MoMA PS1, New York
