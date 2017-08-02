 
Win Tickets To See Actress On Tour Now!

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Actress, real name Darren Jordan Cunningham and known to friends as DAZ, returns with a new album, now on Ninja Tune and a new music system called "AZD" (pronounced "Azid"), a chrome aspect journey into a parallel world. Actress is touring the U.S. in August and Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets for shows in Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, and New York.

An artist who has always preferred to make music than to talk about it, in "AZD" Actress has achieved another remarkable landmark, one which is as resistant to interpretation as it is demanding of it. Following on from his previous albums, R.I.P, Splazsh and Hazyville, an epilogue poem attached to the press release for Ghettoville was construed by media, commentators and spectators that Cunningham had retired. This led him to conceptualize this mass of conclusion as the key to 'Giving power back to identity.'

The simplest you could say about "AZD" is that it's art – the unique creation of a unique mind. There will be few more distinctive, brilliant or visionary suites of music released in 2017. Call him what you will, this is the year that Darren 'Daz' Cunningham – aka Actress, aka AZD – asserts more clearly than ever before his complete independence.

As if the record itself isn't enough, Cunningham is currently preparing a new live show. Presented as AZD, Cunningham says it "will be a test frame for linking circuits using various forms of language — Midi globalized language, Lyrical language, Tikal Graffiti code and various other Synthesiser language — to create one intelligent musical instrument called AZD, if successful it will produce the first translucent, non-soluble communication sound pill synergized through impressionistic interpretations of technological equipment. This is the music vitamin of the Metropolis."

Want to win free tickets to see Actress (http://thrl.cl/2vgs2hN)? Check out a list of dates below, download the Thrillcall app (http://thrl.cl/2vgu9lt), and enter to win!

23rd August – Kremwerk, Seattle

24th August – Empty Bottle, Chicago

25th August – El Club, Detroit

26th August – MoMA PS1, New York
