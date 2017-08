BioVision's Bovine Serum Albumin ELISA Kit

BSA ELISA-2

-- Bovine serum albumin (BSA) is a major component of fetal bovine serum (FBS), which is commonly used in culture medium during laboratory research, vaccine production and drug development. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) set a guidance of keeping 50 ng or less residual BSA per vaccine dose as BSA can cause allergic reactions in humans. Therefore, it is crucial to develop sensitive assays to monitor the level of residual BSA during production. BioVision's Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA) ELISA (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) kit is a simple and cost-effective method for detecting and quantifying BSA in various samples with consistent results.• Rapid and Simple: No expensive equipment required.• Accuracy: Reproducible results with low intra & inter assay variability• High Sensitivity and Specificity• Versatility:Broad range of sample types including serum, plasma, tissue homogenate, cell lysates, cell culture supernatant and other biological fluids• Convenient: No special handling or disposal requiredCannot find what you are looking for? Find the Complete List of ELISA Kits for Toxicity Research Here: http://www.biovision.com/ products/elisa- kits/elisa-kits- f... For complete list of products visit www.biovision.com