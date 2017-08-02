 
Industry News





Bakersfield Orthodontist Ranked Top 1% Invisalign Provider in the World

Dr. Michael Thurman of Thurman Orthodontics Climbs the Invisalign Ranks
 
 
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Michael Thurman, owner of Thurman Orthodontics in Bakersfield, was recently ranked a Top 1% Invisalign Provider meaning he is in the top 1% of all Invisalign Providers in the world.  No surprise to Align Technology, the creators of Invisalign, the Bakersfield orthodontist continues to climb the ranks of Invisalign providers in North America and beyond.

Invisalign provider status ranges from a simple certification to Top 1% Provider, the highest distinction in the field, which Dr. Thurman achieved in July of 2017. Status is awarded based on doctor expertise and number of Invisalign cases treated. There are only a few Top 1% Providers in all of North America and Dr. Thurman is honored to have achieved this rank.

"The greatest reward is seeing our patients enjoy their straight, healthy smiles. With Invisalign they have the confidence to show off their smiles even while undergoing treatment," explains Dr. Thurman.

Invisalign is a series of custom-made clear aligners that fit snugly over the teeth for aesthetic, comfortable, and virtually invisible orthodontic treatment. Align Technology continues to make product advancements to make Invisalign a treatment for even the most complex orthodontic conditions.  Those who were previously not candidates for Invisalign may be surprised to hear they can now achieve the same results with Invisalign that they could previously only achieve with metal braces.

For more information about Dr. Michael Thurman or Thurman Orthodontics or to schedule a complimentary consultation or 2nd opinion, please call (661) 395-0698 or visit www.thurmanorthodontics.com.

