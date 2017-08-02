 
News By Tag
* gene synthesis CRISPR-cas9
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Monmouth Junction
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Synbio Technologies to attend PEGS 2017

Synbio Technologies will attend the 13th annual Essential Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS)at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
 
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Visit our booth, # 112, to learn more about Synbio Technologies' advanced "GPS" (Genotype-Phenotype-Synotype) platforms and comprehensive biological solutions. Our scientific capabilities encompass areas such as: DNA engineering, DNA synthesis, genome synthesis, pathway synthesis, synthetic biology, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, translational biology and the various applications of synthetic biology.

We will be presenting our latest technological advances for the following services:

• Syno®3.0 Gene Synthesis – starting at $0.09/bp
• Metabolic Pathway Design and Synthesis
• Syno®DNA Library Design and Synthesis
• CRISPR-Cas9 Gene/Genome Editing
• Protein Expression and Purification
• Syno®Ab and GenoTM Ab Antibody Discovery Platforms
For more details, please visit http://www.synbio-tech.com/services/


About Synbio Technologies：

Synbio Technologies is a DNA technology company, focusing on the next generation DNA synthesis and its applications. We have built up the first integrated GPS (Genotype, Phenotype and Synotype) system aimed to a quick and easy translation or reverse translation between "Genotype" and "Phenotype" by using our proprietary "Synotype" platform. The company's scientific capabilities encompass areas such as DNA engineering, DNA synthesis, genome synthesis, pathway synthesis, synthetic biology, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, translational biology and the applications of synthetic biology. Synbio Technologies' team has a proven track record regarding translating scientific breakthroughs into cost effective biological solution.

For more details, please visit http://www.synbio-tech.com/

Contact
Logan Cummins
***@synbio-tech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@synbio-tech.com Email Verified
Tags:gene synthesis CRISPR-cas9
Industry:Biotech
Location:Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Synbio Technologies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share