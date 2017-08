Synbio Technologies to attend PEGS 2017

Synbio Technologies will attend the 13th annual Essential Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS)at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

-- Visit our booth, # 112, to learn more about Synbio Technologies' advanced "GPS" (Genotype-Phenotype-Synotype) platforms and comprehensive biological solutions. Our scientific capabilities encompass areas such as: DNA engineering, DNA synthesis, genome synthesis, pathway synthesis, synthetic biology, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, translational biology and the various applications of synthetic biology.We will be presenting our latest technological advances for the following services:• Syno®3.0 Gene Synthesis – starting at $0.09/bp• Metabolic Pathway Design and Synthesis• Syno®DNA Library Design and Synthesis• CRISPR-Cas9 Gene/Genome Editing• Protein Expression and Purification• Syno®Ab and GenoTM Ab Antibody Discovery PlatformsFor more details, please visit http://www.synbio-tech.com/services/Synbio Technologies is a DNA technology company, focusing on the next generation DNA synthesis and its applications. We have built up the first integrated GPS (Genotype, Phenotype and Synotype) system aimed to a quick and easy translation or reverse translation between "Genotype" and "Phenotype" by using our proprietary "Synotype" platform. The company's scientific capabilities encompass areas such as DNA engineering, DNA synthesis, genome synthesis, pathway synthesis, synthetic biology, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, translational biology and the applications of synthetic biology. Synbio Technologies' team has a proven track record regarding translating scientific breakthroughs into cost effective biological solution.For more details, please visit http://www.synbio- tech.com/