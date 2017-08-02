News By Tag
Synbio Technologies to attend PEGS 2017
Synbio Technologies will attend the 13th annual Essential Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS)at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
We will be presenting our latest technological advances for the following services:
• Syno®3.0 Gene Synthesis – starting at $0.09/bp
• Metabolic Pathway Design and Synthesis
• Syno®DNA Library Design and Synthesis
• CRISPR-Cas9 Gene/Genome Editing
• Protein Expression and Purification
• Syno®Ab and GenoTM Ab Antibody Discovery Platforms
About Synbio Technologies：
Synbio Technologies is a DNA technology company, focusing on the next generation DNA synthesis and its applications. We have built up the first integrated GPS (Genotype, Phenotype and Synotype) system aimed to a quick and easy translation or reverse translation between "Genotype" and "Phenotype" by using our proprietary "Synotype" platform. The company's scientific capabilities encompass areas such as DNA engineering, DNA synthesis, genome synthesis, pathway synthesis, synthetic biology, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, translational biology and the applications of synthetic biology. Synbio Technologies' team has a proven track record regarding translating scientific breakthroughs into cost effective biological solution.
Contact
Logan Cummins
***@synbio-tech.com
