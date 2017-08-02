News By Tag
Superhero Dogs to Steal the Show at This Year's Harrison Rally Day
Themed dog parade adds a new, unexpected twist to beloved family event
Sponsored by Perrysurg Pet Lodge & Spa, the dog parade will get underway at 10 a.m. on September 16 in historic down Perrysburg. The theme of the dog parade: superheroes.
"It's like I always say, 'The only thing cuter than a parade full of dogs is a parade full of dogs dressed as superheroes!
At the end of the parade, a prize will be awarded to the best-dressed dog from each different weight category. Judging will take place before the parade steps off.
While the dog parade is certain to bring a new level of excitement to this year's festival, the traditional parade that community-members know and love will still take place. The traditional parade is also sponsored by Perrysurg Pet Lodge & Spa.
Other highlights of the day's events — which will last from 9:30 am to 4 pm — include arts and crafts booths, food vendors, family games and activities, and a marketplace featuring products and services from local businesses and civic organizations.
"As Perrysburg's largest and most diverse community festival, Harrison Rally Day offers something for everyone, no matter their age or interests," said Sandy Latchem, Executive Director of the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce. "With the addition of a dog parade and a diverse group of vendors lined up, this year's festival figures to be the biggest and most exciting one yet."
For more information on the 2017 Harrison Rally Day Festival — including details on how to participate — contact the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce at (419) 874-9147 or email info@perrysburgchamber.com. http://www.perrysburgchamber.com
Contact
Sandy Latchem
Laurie Rice
(419) 874-9147
info@perrysburgchamber.com
