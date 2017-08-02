Superhero Dogs to Steal the Show at This Year's Harrison Rally Day

 
Themed dog parade adds a new, unexpected twist to beloved family event
 
 
PERRYSBURG, Ohio - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Dog Days of Summer will take on a more literal meaning at the 2017 Harrison Rally Day Festival, presented by Mercy Health. For the first-time ever, the annual event will kick off with a dog parade showcasing canines from across the community.

Sponsored by Perrysurg Pet Lodge & Spa, the dog parade will get underway at 10 a.m. on September 16 in historic down Perrysburg. The theme of the dog parade: superheroes.

"It's like I always say, 'The only thing cuter than a parade full of dogs is a parade full of dogs dressed as superheroes!'" said Kendall Goodell, owner of Perrysurg Pet Lodge & Spa. "We hope residents will come out in packs to support their favorite four-legged friends, and of course the rest of the community."

At the end of the parade, a prize will be awarded to the best-dressed dog from each different weight category. Judging will take place before the parade steps off.

While the dog parade is certain to bring a new level of excitement to this year's festival, the traditional parade that community-members know and love will still take place. The traditional parade is also sponsored by Perrysurg Pet Lodge & Spa.

Other highlights of the day's events — which will last from 9:30 am to 4 pm — include arts and crafts booths, food vendors, family games and activities, and a marketplace featuring products and services from local businesses and civic organizations.

"As Perrysburg's largest and most diverse community festival, Harrison Rally Day offers something for everyone, no matter their age or interests," said Sandy Latchem, Executive Director of the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce. "With the addition of a dog parade and a diverse group of vendors lined up, this year's festival figures to be the biggest and most exciting one yet."

For more information on the 2017 Harrison Rally Day Festival — including details on how to participate — contact the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce at (419) 874-9147 or email info@perrysburgchamber.com. http://www.perrysburgchamber.com

