Aeron.aero: Blockchain Project to Make Aviation Safer Was Launched
The point of a flight log is to monitor the progressive experience of a pilot. This is one of the ways that determines when a pilot can be licensed. As an example, to become a licensed private pilot, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires 40 flight hours to acquire experience and skill.
However, since the logging is done on paper, it is possible to forge these numbers to get a license faster. Legal trouble is not the worst outcome for forging these documents.
In 2008, millionaire Paul Spencer crashed his helicopter only moments after taking off, killing him and his wife Linda. The investigation into the crash discovered that Ian King, Spencer's flight instructor, had submitted fake flight logs to get Spencer his license faster.
This incident of fake documents was costly. Two lives were lost due to inadequate flight training and an instructor who let it happen. Ian King was jailed for six months.
There is no doubt that the current system of flight logs is dangerous and outdated. There is no way for centralized aviation authorities such as FAA or EASA to identify forged hours on a log. However, Aeron.aero has developed a solution to make flying safer for everyone.
Aeron's solution relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized, hosting global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would force pilots to have logs that reflect accurate flight hours, making aviation safer for everyone involved.
If you want to help build a safer aviation experience, support this project by participating in a token sale. The funding will go to finalizing the technology and assist with legalizing the system with aviation authorities. If you cannot buy a token at this time, please share this article with your friends and family to bring awareness to the dangers surrounding the current flights logging system.
