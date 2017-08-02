 
August 2017





Dr. Kerri Hobbs' 'More than a Fraction' Book Tour Arrives at Red Emma's Bookstore Aug 20, 2017

Red Emma's Bookstore in Baltimore to Host Dr. Hobbs' 'More Than a Fraction" Book Tour Presentation
 
 
BALTIMORE - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunday, August 20, 2017 Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs' "More Than a Fraction" Book Tour arrives at Red Emma's Bookstore and Coffee Shop (30 West North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201) for a presentation and book signing event to take place at 3 p.m. ET. Dr. Hobbs is Vice President of Imagination Lunchbox, LLC, which published the creative non-fiction book based on real events.

The events in "More Than a Fraction" is based on documentation obtained by Dr. Hobbs concerning her ancestors who she found were a family enslaved called the Fractions owned by the Preston family in Virginia. Brothers Thomas and Othello Fraction signed on to fight in the Civil War to obtain their freedom. They appear to be dominate in the tale of the Fraction family. They both went on to own land in Salem, Virginia and their deaths noted in the local newspapers. The book takes you on a journey beginning with Thomas and Othello's father John through to their service in the Civil War and their subsequent fight after the war for rights and inclusion.

Dr. Moseley-Hobbs' is the 3x great-granddaughter of Thomas Fraction. She discovered that the home of the eldest Preston, who owned the Smithfield plantation, was being managed as a house museum in Blacksburg, Virginia. She also learned that Solitude, located near Smithfield, was owned by Robert Preston who for a period owned the Fraction family. It is now owned by Virginia Tech University. After her trips to visit the grounds and talk to the Smithfield – Preston Foundation she was asked in 2015 to join the foundation board to help bring the Fraction side of the Preston story to light and to enhance the conversation around all of those that were enslaved or in indentured servitude at Smithfield.

Dr. Moseley-Hobbs continues to work in education administration. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, a Master's degree in Interdisciplinary Management, a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and a Doctorate in Education.

To learn more about "More Than a Fraction" Book Tour visit www.ImaginationLunchbox.com. To learn more about Smithfield or Solitude log onto www.SmithfieldPlantation.org.  You can also reach out to Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs at ImaginationLunchbox@Gmail.com.

Media Contact
Eunice Moseley
(562) 424-3836
***@aol.com
Click to Share