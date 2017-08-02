 
Derrike Cope to Drive his Own Throwback at Darlington with Mane 'n Tail

 
 
Darlington Throwback - Derrike Cope 2017
Darlington Throwback - Derrike Cope 2017
 
DARLINGTON, S.C. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Straight Arrow Products, Inc., the makers of the Original Mane 'n Tail Shampoo and Conditioner have entrusted Derrike Cope to do a repeat performance in the #55 with Premium Motorsports at the 'Bojangles' Southern 500′ Throwback Event at Darlington Raceway on Sunday September 3, 2017. Derrike Cope was the original driver of the 1994 Mane 'n Tail #12 car owned by Bobby Allison Motorsports and will be the onlyDriver in NASCAR to be driving his own throwback as well as his throwback color scheme reveals the true sponsor for the event!

Straight Arrow's President, Devon B. Katzev is looking forward to reconnecting with NASCAR again and having a sponsored car participate in the race. "We had a lot of fun with it years ago and were excited when approached for the throwback race! What a thrill to see Mane 'n Tail on the hood of a race car again, speeding down the track. Can't wait to be there!"

Come NASCAR fans one and all to "Discover the Secret" once again with the Renewed partnership between Derrike Cope/Premium Motorsports and Mane 'n Tail.

"Looking forward to taking a step back in time and partnering with Mane 'n Tail Shampoo again as I did when I was with Bobby Allison in the 90's. Those were productive years and I am excited to see that color scheme on the track," Cope exclaims.

Straight Arrow Products, Inc., for forty-five years has been providing exclusive hair and skin care products renowned for our quality and performance in both the Equestrian and Personal Care markets. We've honed our roots by initially producing under the brand names Mane 'n Tail®, Hoofmaker®, and Mineral Ice®. Naturally expanding to accommodate people, as the equestrian audience discovered a valuable 'secret', that the products they were using on their horses, created remarkable results when used on them, as well. Straight Arrow continues to manufacture all of its own products right here in the USA, adhering to strict quality assurances, guidelines and consistently meeting a high-performance standard. Recently, for our Equestrian business, we acquired another family owned brand, Cowboy Magic, another high-quality performance grooming line that is the newest member of the Straight Arrow family of products. Our credo is to "Satisfy the Customer" which has been our company's tradition from day one. Straight Arrow presently sells its products in over 150,000+ locations throughout North America and internationally.  Straight Arrow Products, Inc. 2020 Highland Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18020 phone: 610-882-9606 www.straightarrowinc.com

____________________________________________

About Premium Motorsports:

Premium Motorsports is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The team fields the No.15 Toyota Camry and Chevrolet SS full-time and the No.55 Toyota Camry and Chevrolet SS in The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the team fields the No.49 Chevy Silverado. Visit us online at www.PremiumMotorsports.net

The 'Bojangles' Southern 500' will take place on Sunday, September 3rd at 6:00PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to NBCSN for race coverage and follow @premiummotorsports (https://twitter.com/premiummotrspts) on Twitter for updates throughout the weekend.

Premium Motorsports is seeking partners for continued success on all levels. For more information regarding available partnerships, contact Stacey Carlson.

Premium Motorsports Contacts:
Stacey Carlson
Marketing/Media
Mobile: 216-337-4052
scarlson@premiummotorsports.net

Jen Calandrillo
Public Relations
Office: 980-444-0208
Mobile: 917-216-6759
infieldjen@premiummotorsports.net

