New Internet of Things Device Security Summit Announced for September

Extension Media's successful IoT DevCon leads to new technical event on Implementing End-to-End Security

Clair Bright, Publisher & Vice President Sales

Sally L. Bixby, Senior Events Director

-- Extension Media announces its new single-day technical conference for IoT device developers, managers and decision-makers - the. As the industry becomes increasingly aware of the critical condition associated with the lack of and implementation of security enablement, this conference is both extremely important and timely. The conference and demonstration center willaddress many of the complex challenges as well as the practical side of designing and validating security features in IoT devices. The IoT Device Security Summit (IoT DSS) will be held at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara on September 28, 2017.IoT DSS is proud to showcase these industry leaders that are among the initial exhibitors and presenters: Platinum sponsor, ARM and Silver Sponsors: CENTRI, Intrinsix, lexumo, Mentor-a Siemens Business, RoweBots, Rubicon Labs, Texas Instruments and Virtium.Managed by the Conference Chair for the annual IoT DevCon, industry expert Markus Levy takes on this important role for the Summit as well. Promising the IoT DSS agenda will tackle challenges, extend learning and networking opportunities, he states, "for many IoT Devices, security is an afterthought, and is often purposely avoided to save cost, eliminate the performance impact, or out of fear of implementing it incorrectly. Unfortunately, once a device has been developed, it's difficult to go back and properly integrate security features. Security must be implemented from the ground up in a device. While building secure systems has always been a concern, the tremendous growth of the IoT has revealed that security, or the lack thereof, has become an epidemic problem."Vince Ridley, President of Extension Media, stated that "We are excited to have as our opening Keynote, Mr. Ian Ferguson from ARM. As Vice President of the IoT Services Group Solutions, Ian will present, in which he will address how to securely connect, update and gather data from IoT devices. In addition, our one-day conference will include other thought-provoking keynotes, technical sessions and a panel discussion on critical areas covering end-to-end security; hardware and software security components; secure data storage, using security frameworks and dev kits, and understanding the performance and energy impact of security."Attendee registration is now open at http://www.iot- devcon.com/register.php , and more information is at http://www.iot- devcon.com/iot- devcon-summit.php For sponsorship inquiries, contact Clair Bright: cbright@extensionmedia.comFor general information, contact Sally Bixby: sbixby@extensionmedia.comExtension Media is a privately held company operating more than 50 B2B magazines, engineers' guides, newsletters, websites and conferences that focus on high-tech industry platforms and emerging technologies such as: chip design, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, embedded systems, software, architectures and industry standards. Extension Media produces industry-leading events including The ConFab, the Internet of Things Developers Conference (IoT DevCon), the new Internet of Things Device Security Summit, IoT Connected Devices and Gateways Summit (launching in February 2018) and publishes