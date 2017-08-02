 
Innovate Tax Sets Up Operations in Sofia, Bulgaria

 
 
SOFIA, Bulgaria - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovate Tax has once again explored opportunities for expansion within the tax automation world. After the success of opening new commercial premises in the UK, we can proudly say the company is continuing to make its mark worldwide, now in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Why Bulgaria? Well, the country has a lot to offer in terms of business environment – a strategic geographic location; economic, fiscal, political and bank stability; government incentives for foreign investment; and a qualified and competitive labour force.

During recent years, a significant number of international businesses have opened offices in Bulgaria. As a result of a liberal financial policy and continuous economic growth, the country has become very attractive to foreign investment. Careful fiscal discipline and strong foreign investment have provided for sustained economic growth for the last several years.

Innovate Tax will take advantage of these benefits to stay closer to its ever growing client base and continue providing the most complete end-to-end indirect tax solution.

About Innovate Tax

Innovate Tax are the leading global experts in VAT automation solutions, offering a unique and cost effective approach to implementing VAT in any ERP system, especially Oracle R12 and Oracle Fusion Cloud.

Innovate Tax put all business requirements first, before working in partnership with our clients in the decision making process to arrive at the right solution - bringing financial saving and ensuring compliance.

Supported by a suite of Rapid Install tools, once a decision is finalized, Innovate Tax can move to implementation phases faster than anyone in the market and at the lowest possible cost to the  client. All supported and maintained by dedicated in-house teams.

Innovate Tax are Oracle Centric, Solution Agnostic.

For additional information, contact:

Nathan Farmer, Global Sales Director.
M. +44 7961681116 | UK. +44 1243 860893 | US. +1 408 6229623
www.innovatetax.com (http://innovatetax.com/)

