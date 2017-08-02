News By Tag
Air Choice One Donates $1,000 To Jonesboro's Cityyouth Ministries
"It's important to us as an organization to give back to our markets and to get the community involved," said Shane Storz, Air Choice One CEO. "This was our first charity contest and it was exciting to see the feedback and shares from folks in the community. We had thousands of people vote and share the contest and we can't wait to host a charity contest in each of our markets. Over 5,000 people voted for CityYouth, it was incredible to see the community join together to support these wonderful nonprofits."
On hand at the check presentation was Shane Storz, Air Choice One CEO, Denise Snider, CityYouth Ministries Executive Director, Darlene Storz, Air Choice One Chairman of the Board, Randy Reynolds, CityYouth Ministries President, Mark Young, Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce President, George Jackson, Airport Director Jonesboro Municipal Airport, and Cari White, Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Vice President and COO.
Other Jonesboro nonprofits that were in the running included CASA 2nd Judicial District-Arkansas, Family Crisis Center, Inc., Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, Out of the Dark Inc. and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro.
The next check stop for Air Choice One is in Decatur, IL and Burlington, IA. Voting for those markets ended on July 30th and the charity winners will be announced in the upcoming month.
About Air Choice One
