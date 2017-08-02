News By Tag
Express Logic's FileX® FAT–Compatible File System Earns UL/IEC Safety Certifications
Express Logic's FileX® FAT–Compatible File System Earns UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 Safety Certifications
The compliance with UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 builds on FileX's current safety certification prominence. FileX has already achieved the highest level of pre-certification for industrial safety's IEC 61508 SIL 4, medical's IEC 62304 Class C, automotive's ISO 26262 ASIL D, and rail transportation's EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 standards—pre-
Now, with FileX's UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 certifications, developers can use FileX to manage and store relevant data for connected appliances and white goods, such as washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, and ovens.
"The IoT has brought new and exciting connectivity to consumer markets, while the growth and diversity of data capture introduces many challenges for embedded developers,"
All That's Needed for Industrial Grade, Safety-Critical IoT Development
The FileX FAT-compatible file system expands the current suite of Express Logic's pre-certified software solutions, which include ThreadX®, Express Logic's industry-leading RTOS, and NetX™ Duo, the company's high-performance IPv4/IPv6 TCP/IP stack. All products are industrial grade and compliant with the highest level of TüV IEC 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, and EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 and UL, UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, UL 60335-1 Annex R, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and UL 1998 certification standards, providing IoT developers all they need to deliver world-class embedded IoT safety-critical devices.
Pricing and Availability
FileX is available today at license prices starting at $12,500. UL and TÜV certifications are available each with licenses starting at $25,000.
About Express Logic and ThreadX
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX® RTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™ TCP/IP stacks, the FileX® embedded FAT-compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most products from Express Logic include full source-code and all are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.
Contact
Angie Hatfield, Media Relations
Hughes Communications, Inc.
425-941-2895
angie@hughescom.net
