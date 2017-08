Express Logic's FileX® FAT–Compatible File System Earns UL/IEC Safety Certifications

Express Logic's FileX® FAT–Compatible File System Earns UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 Safety Certifications

-- Express Logic, Inc., the worldwide leader in royalty-free real-time operating systems (RTOS), today announced that its industrial-grade FileXhigh-performance FAT-compatible file management system has achieved compliance with UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, UL 60335-1 Annex R, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and UL 1998 safety standards for software in programmable components. UL is a global, independent safety-science company with more than a century of expertise in innovating safety solutions and about 22 billion products bearing its compliance mark.The compliance with UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 builds on FileX's current safety certification prominence. FileX has already achieved the highest level of pre-certification for industrial safety's IEC 61508 SIL 4, medical's IEC 62304 Class C, automotive's ISO 26262 ASIL D, and rail transportation's EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 standards—pre-certification essential for use in safety-critical devices.Now, with FileX's UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 certifications, developers can use FileX to manage and store relevant data for connected appliances and white goods, such as washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, and ovens."The IoT has brought new and exciting connectivity to consumer markets, while the growth and diversity of data capture introduces many challenges for embedded developers,"said William E. Lamie, CEO of Express Logic. "One of the biggest challenges is the demand for ever-more stringent compliance with global safety standards. Now, with the pre-certification of FileX for such standards, embedded developers have a durable, industrial-grade FAT-compatible file management system that makes it easier for them to deliver world-class solutions into those markets."The FileX FAT-compatible file system expands the current suite of Express Logic's pre-certified software solutions, which include ThreadX, Express Logic's industry-leading RTOS, and NetX™ Duo, the company's high-performance IPv4/IPv6 TCP/IP stack. All products are industrial grade and compliant with the highest level of TüV IEC 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, and EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 and UL, UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, UL 60335-1 Annex R, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and UL 1998 certification standards, providing IoT developers all they need to deliver world-class embedded IoT safety-critical devices.FileX is available today at license prices starting at $12,500. UL and TÜV certifications are available each with licenses starting at $25,000.Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadXRTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™ TCP/IP stacks, the FileXembedded FAT-compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most products from Express Logic include full source-code and all are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com # # #