 
News By Tag
* Express Logic
* #FileX
* Exfat
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Express Logic's FileX® FAT–Compatible File System Earns UL/IEC Safety Certifications

Express Logic's FileX® FAT–Compatible File System Earns UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 Safety Certifications
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Express Logic
* #FileX
* Exfat

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Express Logic, Inc., the worldwide leader in royalty-free real-time operating systems (RTOS), today announced that its industrial-grade FileX® high-performance FAT-compatible file management system has achieved compliance with UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, UL 60335-1 Annex R, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and UL 1998 safety standards for software in programmable components. UL is a global, independent safety-science company with more than a century of expertise in innovating safety solutions and about 22 billion products bearing its compliance mark.

The compliance with UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 builds on FileX's current safety certification prominence. FileX has already achieved the highest level of pre-certification for industrial safety's IEC 61508 SIL 4, medical's IEC 62304 Class C, automotive's ISO 26262 ASIL D, and rail transportation's EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 standards—pre-certification essential for use in safety-critical devices.

Now, with FileX's UL/IEC 60730, UL/IEC 60335, and UL 1998 certifications, developers can use FileX to manage and store relevant data for connected appliances and white goods, such as washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, and ovens.

"The IoT has brought new and exciting connectivity to consumer markets, while the growth and diversity of data capture introduces many challenges for embedded developers," said William E. Lamie, CEO of Express Logic. "One of the biggest challenges is the demand for ever-more stringent compliance with global safety standards. Now, with the pre-certification of FileX for such standards, embedded developers have a durable, industrial-grade FAT-compatible file management system that makes it easier for them to deliver world-class solutions into those markets."

All That's Needed for Industrial Grade, Safety-Critical IoT Development
The FileX FAT-compatible file system expands the current suite of Express Logic's pre-certified software solutions, which include ThreadX®, Express Logic's industry-leading RTOS, and NetX™ Duo, the company's high-performance IPv4/IPv6 TCP/IP stack. All products are industrial grade and compliant with the highest level of TüV IEC 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, and EN 50128 SW-SIL 4 and UL, UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, UL 60335-1 Annex R, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and UL 1998 certification standards, providing IoT developers all they need to deliver world-class embedded IoT safety-critical devices.

Pricing and Availability
FileX is available today at license prices starting at $12,500. UL and TÜV certifications are available each with licenses starting at $25,000.

About Express Logic and ThreadX
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX® RTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™ TCP/IP stacks, the FileX® embedded FAT-compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most products from Express Logic include full source-code and all are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.

# # #

ThreadX, TraceX, FileX, and X-Ware are registered trademarks, and Safety-Critical Certification Pack, NetX, NetX Duo, USBX, GUIX, GUIX Studio, LevelX, preemption-threshold, picokernel, and UDP fast path technology are trademarks of Express Logic. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

Contact
Angie Hatfield, Media Relations
Hughes Communications, Inc.
425-941-2895
angie@hughescom.net
End
Source:Express Logic
Email:***@hughescom.net Email Verified
Tags:Express Logic, #FileX, Exfat
Industry:Software
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hughes Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share