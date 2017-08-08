Meet Rising Star Terence Shaun McGovern

Terence Shaun McGovern

End

-- Terence Shaun "T-Shaun" McGovern is a 21 year old artist/model. His music style mainly consists of R&B and Hip-Hop, and he writes, records, and engineers all of his songs. He continuously works at his music to improve his skills as an artist. Music has gotten McGovern through many difficulties, and makes him feel full of life, meaning, and purpose. From talent shows to open mic nights, he has performed in Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, and Hollywood.Aside from singing and performing, McGovern has modeled for Jo Anderson modeling in New Jersey and for Wilhelmina, one of the most prominent talent management agencies in the world, in Philadelphia. He was also featured in ads for the Melting Pot restaurant, Dassault Engineering and a clothing photoshoot for NAPCO. He has also been in films, such as "Begin Again" and "The Amazing Spider-Man,"as well as "The O Show," produced by Oprah Winfrey. He hopes to conquer many more such great and challenging opportunities in the future.T-Shaun was a headliner for the Summer Nights Tour that was produced by Artist One Entertainment. He played at Well Fargo Arena In Philadelphia, PA, The Bitter End in NYC, and Morey's Pier in Wildwood, NJ.His latest single is "Long Time Coming"Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @terenceshaun