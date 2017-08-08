 
Industry News





Meet Rising Star Terence Shaun McGovern

 
 
Terence Shaun McGovern
Terence Shaun McGovern
NEW YORK - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Terence Shaun "T-Shaun" McGovern is a 21 year old artist/model.  His music style mainly consists of R&B and Hip-Hop, and he writes, records, and engineers all of his songs.  He continuously works at his music to improve his skills as an artist. Music has gotten McGovern through many difficulties, and makes him feel full of life, meaning, and purpose. From talent shows to open mic nights, he has performed in Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, and Hollywood.

Aside from singing and performing, McGovern has modeled for Jo Anderson modeling in New Jersey and for Wilhelmina, one of the most prominent talent management agencies in the world, in Philadelphia. He was also featured in ads for the Melting Pot restaurant, Dassault Engineering and a clothing photoshoot for NAPCO. He has also been in films, such as "Begin Again" and "The Amazing Spider-Man," as well as "The O Show," produced by Oprah Winfrey. He hopes to conquer many more such great and challenging opportunities in the future.

T-Shaun was a headliner for the Summer Nights Tour that was produced by Artist One Entertainment. He played at Well Fargo Arena In Philadelphia, PA, The Bitter End in NYC, and Morey's Pier in Wildwood, NJ.

His latest single is "Long Time Coming"
https://youtu.be/G8xDmr3hY5k



Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @terenceshaun
Source:
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Phone:917-780-5589
Tags:Terence Shaun McGovern, T-Shaun, Artist
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Page Updated Last on: Aug 08, 2017
