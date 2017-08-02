 
Industry News





AW Direct Slashes Pricing on Top-Selling Tow Straps

Five of AW Direct's top-selling tow straps now available for up to 41% off normal price.
 
 
Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- AW Direct, a trusted supplier to the towing and recovery industry since 1979, has announced an aggressive initiative aimed at ridding the industry of inferior, imported tow straps.

The company's five top-selling, USA-made tow straps are now being offered at prices ranging from 21-41% off their normal retail price:
• TYS10 – $6.99 (was $11.95)
• TYS82 – $14.99 (was $18.95)
• TYS27 – $18.99 (was $24.95)
• TYS28AL – $32.99 (was $43.95)
• TYS83 – $11.99 (was $17.95)

"Time and time again, our customers (towing professionals) tell us that safety is their biggest concern," says Michele Smedberg of AW Direct, a 12-year industry veteran. "Over the years, we've seen more and more people opting for cheap, imported straps. For those who insist on bargain shopping straps, we want to give them a better option. We are now offering our five best-selling, USA-made straps at unbeatable prices and value."

B/A Products of Columbia, Md., is the manufacturer of the straps. According to B/A Products and AW Direct, these straps offer several important advantages over comparable imports:
• Proven – Consistently tested to exceed Web Sling & Tie Down Association standards
• More Reliable – Designed and warranted for the job they are intended to do
• Time Tested – AW Direct's go-to straps since 1979.

"It's very clear to us—from both third-party testing and ongoing customer feedback—that our straps are the best," Smedberg states. "Now that we're offering them at unbeatable value, the decision a towing professional has to make is really a no brainer. Why settle for a burger when the same price will get you prime rib?"

For more information visit http://awdirect.com/shop/usa-made-straps.

Since 1979, AW Direct® has been a trusted supplier and partner to the towing and recovery industry. The company offers a wide selection of professional-grade products that are competitively priced and 100% guaranteed. Ordering is easy, shipping is fast, and expert service is knowledgeable and responsive. Visit http://www.awdirect.com for more information.
