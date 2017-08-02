News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AW Direct Slashes Pricing on Top-Selling Tow Straps
Five of AW Direct's top-selling tow straps now available for up to 41% off normal price.
The company's five top-selling, USA-made tow straps are now being offered at prices ranging from 21-41% off their normal retail price:
• TYS10 – $6.99 (was $11.95)
• TYS82 – $14.99 (was $18.95)
• TYS27 – $18.99 (was $24.95)
• TYS28AL – $32.99 (was $43.95)
• TYS83 – $11.99 (was $17.95)
"Time and time again, our customers (towing professionals)
B/A Products of Columbia, Md., is the manufacturer of the straps. According to B/A Products and AW Direct, these straps offer several important advantages over comparable imports:
• Proven – Consistently tested to exceed Web Sling & Tie Down Association standards
• More Reliable – Designed and warranted for the job they are intended to do
• Time Tested – AW Direct's go-to straps since 1979.
"It's very clear to us—from both third-party testing and ongoing customer feedback—that our straps are the best," Smedberg states. "Now that we're offering them at unbeatable value, the decision a towing professional has to make is really a no brainer. Why settle for a burger when the same price will get you prime rib?"
For more information visit http://awdirect.com/
Since 1979, AW Direct® has been a trusted supplier and partner to the towing and recovery industry. The company offers a wide selection of professional-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse