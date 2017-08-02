 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Studio Channel Islands hosts KidSTREAM-sponsored Solar Eclipse Event

Kids learn the science of a solar eclipse and make a safe-viewing mask at free event
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Studio Channel Islands Art Center will host SUNday SOLebration, a free kid-friendly solar eclipse celebration sponsored by KidSTREAM (http://www.kidstream.org/), an emerging children's museum committed to bringing hands-on STEM learning to the Ventura County community, 1–3 p.m., Aug. 20, at Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. Children of all ages, accompanied by an adult, can make their own safe-viewing solar eclipse mask to take home, in preparation of the solar eclipse the following day. Fun interactive learning opportunities teach kids about the science of a solar eclipse and explore the unique relationships between ancient Latin American cultures and the sun. Each month, KidSTREAM and Studio Channel Islands present a free program as part of their community arts education outreach. KidSTREAM is an independent non-profit organization, and every dollar spent goes directly into creatng a dynamic learning experience. For more information on future events and ongoing programs, visit studiochannelislands.org and www.kidstream.org.
