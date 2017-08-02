News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Co-Founder of ezCater announced as Keynote Speaker at CWE's 2017 Women Business Leaders Conference
Stefania Mallett, Co-Founder and CEO of ezCater, will speak at the Center for Women & Enterprise's 2017 Women Business Leaders Conference.
EARLY-BIRD REGISTRATION OPEN TILL SEPTEMBER 8!
Early-bird ticket price - $175
General admission after September 8 - $250
This year's event will feature:
• 2 Keynote Speakers:
o Afternoon Keynote Speaker: Stefania Mallett, Co-Founder & CEO, ezCater
(morning keynote to be announced shortly)
• Expert speakers on a variety of educational and motivating topics related to Personal & Professional Growth and Building & Expanding Your Business
• Awards Luncheon
• Ample opportunities to network & make new connections
For ticket pricing, registering, & more info: http://www.cweonline.org/
Contact
Kate O'Neill
***@cweonline.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse