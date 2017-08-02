Co-Founder of ezCater announced as Keynote Speaker at CWE's 2017 Women Business Leaders Conference

Stefania Mallett, Co-Founder and CEO of ezCater, will speak at the Center for Women & Enterprise's 2017 Women Business Leaders Conference.

Contact

Kate O'Neill

***@cweonline.org Kate O'Neill

End

-- The Center for Women & Enterprise's 2017 Annual Women Business Leaders Conference on Friday, October 20 in Framingham, MA is New England's premier educational and networking event for women business leaders and supplier diversity professionals.EARLY-BIRD REGISTRATION OPEN TILL SEPTEMBER 8!Early-bird ticket price - $175General admission after September 8 - $250This year's event will feature:• 2 Keynote Speakers:o Afternoon Keynote Speaker: Stefania Mallett, Co-Founder & CEO, ezCater(morning keynote to be announced shortly)• Expert speakers on a variety of educational and motivating topics related to Personal & Professional Growth and Building & Expanding Your Business• Awards Luncheon• Ample opportunities to network & make new connectionsFor ticket pricing, registering, & more info: http://www.cweonline.org/wblc