 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Entrepreneur
* Women Owned
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Framingham
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Co-Founder of ezCater announced as Keynote Speaker at CWE's 2017 Women Business Leaders Conference

Stefania Mallett, Co-Founder and CEO of ezCater, will speak at the Center for Women & Enterprise's 2017 Women Business Leaders Conference.
 
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Center for Women & Enterprise's 2017 Annual Women Business Leaders Conference on Friday, October 20 in Framingham, MA is New England's premier educational and networking event for women business leaders and supplier diversity professionals.

EARLY-BIRD REGISTRATION OPEN TILL SEPTEMBER 8!

Early-bird ticket price - $175

General admission after September 8 - $250

This year's event will feature:

•          2 Keynote Speakers:

o          Afternoon Keynote Speaker:  Stefania Mallett, Co-Founder & CEO, ezCater

(morning keynote to be announced shortly)

•          Expert speakers on a variety of educational and motivating topics related to Personal & Professional Growth and Building & Expanding Your Business

•          Awards Luncheon

•          Ample opportunities to network & make new connections

For ticket pricing, registering, & more info:  http://www.cweonline.org/wblc

Contact
Kate O'Neill
***@cweonline.org
End
Source:Center for Women & Enterprise
Email:***@cweonline.org Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Entrepreneur, Women Owned
Industry:Home business
Location:Framingham - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Center for Women and Enterprise PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share