Cetrom to Sponsor ASAE, Present Association Cloud Solutions that Assist in Preventing Cyber-attacks
Leading cloud provider shares insight on cloud trends and cybersecurity at ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition Aug. 12-15 in Toronto
The ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition is where thousands of association professionals and industry partners gather to exchange time, resources, strategies, solutions and more. The cloud experts will be showcasing Cetrom's cost effective, Association Cloud solutions that relive internal staff of IT burdens so that they can focus on their members, resulting in an increase of membership value.
Christopher Stark, president and CEO, Cetrom, said, "We look forward to the ASAE Annual Conference every year because it allows us to share the latest and breaking cloud and security issues affecting the association space. We strive to become our association clients' trusted advisor so that they can focus on their members instead of IT."
Cetrom executives will be available to discuss the latest trends in the cloud industry as well as how associations can protect themselves, and their clients, from cybersecurity threats at booth #630 during the show. To schedule a media interview or informational appointment, please contact Laura Asendio at lasendio@dprgroup.com.
About Cetrom
Cetrom is an industry-leading provider of custom cloud solutions
Contact
Laura Asendio
***@dprgrou.com
