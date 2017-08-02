 
Cetrom to Sponsor ASAE, Present Association Cloud Solutions that Assist in Preventing Cyber-attacks

Leading cloud provider shares insight on cloud trends and cybersecurity at ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition Aug. 12-15 in Toronto
 
 
VIENNA, Va. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Cetrom, an industry-leading provider of custom cloud solutions that transforms the way SMBs succeed, announces its upcoming attendance and exhibition at the ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition taking place Aug. 12-15, 2017, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. Cetrom executives will be available to discuss their customized cloud solutions, latest trends in the cloud industry and how associations can protect themselves, and their clients, from cybersecurity threats at booth #630.

The ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition is where thousands of association professionals and industry partners gather to exchange time, resources, strategies, solutions and more. The cloud experts will be showcasing Cetrom's cost effective, Association Cloud solutions that relive internal staff of IT burdens so that they can focus on their members, resulting in an increase of membership value. The leading cloud provider is also a Microsoft Office 365 ProPlus Hosting Provider (http://www.cetrom.net/cloud-services/office-365/) for associations looking to utilize the web hosting platform to access their email, calendars, office web apps, instant messaging, conferencing and file sharing.

Christopher Stark, president and CEO, Cetrom, said, "We look forward to the ASAE Annual Conference every year because it allows us to share the latest and breaking cloud and security issues affecting the association space. We strive to become our association clients' trusted advisor so that they can focus on their members instead of IT."

Cetrom executives will be available to discuss the latest trends in the cloud industry as well as how associations can protect themselves, and their clients, from cybersecurity threats at booth #630 during the show. To schedule a media interview or informational appointment, please contact Laura Asendio at lasendio@dprgroup.com.

About Cetrom

Cetrom is an industry-leading provider of custom cloud solutions (http://www.cetrom.net/cloud-computing/) that are backed by high-end technology and tier-3 support who consistently achieve five-star satisfaction ratings. The company creates custom IT solutions (http://www.cetrom.net/services/cloud-hosting-solutions/) to meet specific user, mobile, security and application needs for a variety of SMBs including accounting and CPA firms, associations and nonprofits, travel management and other organizations. A Microsoft Partner with multiple Gold Competencies, Cetrom is headquartered in Vienna, Va., with offices and SSAE 16-compliant data centers across the United States. Since its founding in 2001, Cetrom has maintained a spotless track record of zero downtime and was recently named a Cloud Computing Excellence award winner, an Inc. 500l5000 company, one of Virginia's Fantastic 50, and Alliance for Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval. Learn more at www.cetrom.net.

Contact
Laura Asendio
***@dprgrou.com
Source:
Email:***@dprgrou.com
