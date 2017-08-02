 
Industry News





No carcinogens found in XRSize tree rubber yoga mat

 
 
FORT BRAGG, Calif. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- When you are practicing yoga, your mind should be on your practice, not worrying about what your body is possibly absorbing from your mat.

Sports and Yoga enthusiasts can breathe easier and concentrate on their practice without fear of carcinogens in their yoga mat. A thorough test has revealed that over 154 ingredients have less than .01% reading, making this yoga mat one of the safest on the planet. In addition to being constructed of organic tree sap rubber with a strong yet resilient core of organic cotton. Their Powergrip technology employs the ingenuity of mother earth's octopus tentacles and their circular discs visible on each tentacle, which have incredible grip. The pattern on the practise side of the mat allows users a choice of either side as both sides are grippy yet not sticky. This provides a stable platform for doing lunges and poses not possible on other mats.

This extensive list of substances was checked in accordance with European Chemicals Agency and REACH guidelines.

Natural Rubber Yoga Mat by XRSize (http://www.amazon.com/Premium-Natural-Organic-Pilates-XRS...)
