Last call for nominations for Business Ethics Award

 
 
CPR Tools President John Benkert accepts 2016 Business Ethics Award
FORT MYERS, CAPE CORAL, BONITA, ESTERO, NAPLES,, Fla. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Nominations for the Uncommon Friends Foundation's 2017 Business Ethics Award are due no later than September 1, 2017. Eligible businesses in Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties who have a system-wide commitment to high ethical business practices can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. The online nomination form and detailed submission guidelines are available at www.uncommonfriends.org.

Independent judges will select three finalists in advance who will be honored at a special business ethics luncheon to be hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert School of Business and the Uncommon Friends Foundation on November 1, 2017. The winner of the Business Ethics Award will be revealed the following evening (November 2) at the annual Uncommon Evening to be held at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens in Fort Myers.

The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It is located at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens at 2505 First Street. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for public and private weddings and events. Public tours of the historic home are available by reservation. For more information, visit www.uncommonfriends.org or call 239-337-9503.

