Last call for nominations for Business Ethics Award
Independent judges will select three finalists in advance who will be honored at a special business ethics luncheon to be hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert School of Business and the Uncommon Friends Foundation on November 1, 2017. The winner of the Business Ethics Award will be revealed the following evening (November 2) at the annual Uncommon Evening to be held at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens in Fort Myers.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It is located at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens at 2505 First Street. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for public and private weddings and events. Public tours of the historic home are available by reservation. For more information, visit www.uncommonfriends.org or call 239-337-9503.
Uncommon Friends Foundation
***@uncommonfriends.org
