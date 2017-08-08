United® Real Estate Acknowledges Top-Performing Agents for Quarter 2 of 2017

DALLAS
- Aug. 8, 2017
-- United® Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise operation company, recognizes the top-performing agents in commission income, total sales volume and closed transactions for the second quarter of 2017. As the agent-centric United brand continues to expand into new markets and the company increases its agent count, agents have continued to experience success with 100% growth year over year in transaction volume. United Real Estate credits the success of its agents in the second quarter to its disruptive real estate model. United's 100-percent commission-based business model is accompanied with an unmatched, full-service solution that provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools gives agents the ability and freedom to grow their business and reach their individual financial and professional goals.
United Real Estate is pleased to announce the top-performing agents for the second quarter of 2017:Top Agents in Commission Income
1. Amanda Alejandro Team – Select Properties
2. Benjamin Hamd – Premier
3. Keith Snider Team – PremierTop Agents in Sales Volume
1. Amanda Alejandro Team – Select Properties
2. Mario Del Regno – North Jersey
3. Dan Jenkins Team – East CarolinaTop Agents in Transactions Closed
1. Dan Jenkins Team – East Carolina
2. Amanda Alejandro Team – Select Properties
3. Pat Grace – Kansas City
"Our purpose as a real estate company is to provide our agents with the tools and support they need to succeed and grow their business. The results of our top performing agents in Q2 demonstrates the success you are able to achieve as an agent when you are a part of the United Real Estate Network," said Peter Giese, president, United Real Estate. "I am ecstatic to see the growth this company has accomplished this quarter and am proud of the agents who have grown their business to new heights. United is truly going to have an incredible 2017 as agents continue to earn more and close more transactions than ever before."A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/
) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner"
in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential"
in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 70 offices and over 2,800 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000
fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.