August 2017
Don Hutson Presents: The One Minute Negotiator

 
Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you ready to take your sales to the next level? It's not easy to stand out in a crowded industry, but the right tweaks to your sales pitch can make all the difference. Don Hutson knows that it takes engaging and dynamic presentations, in order to prove your worth to potential clients. He also has a number of popular topics to share at your next event or conference, including one for your negotiation skills.

Don Hutson presents his "One Minute Negotiator" topic for those in need of some negotiation assistance. Do you need some tips to reach compromises, and overcome fear during the process? The One Minute Negotiator can help increase sales, resolve disputes, improve customer service, and gain commitments. Key takeaways:

• An EASY 3-step process to treat "Negotiaphobia"
• The 4 most successful negotiation strategies, and when to use them
• The Compromise Tactic
• Tips to negotiate with less stress, more fun and better outcomes

Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com or call (901) 767-0000.
Don Hutson
