Don Hutson Presents: The One Minute Negotiator
Don Hutson presents his "One Minute Negotiator" topic for those in need of some negotiation assistance. Do you need some tips to reach compromises, and overcome fear during the process? The One Minute Negotiator can help increase sales, resolve disputes, improve customer service, and gain commitments. Key takeaways:
• An EASY 3-step process to treat "Negotiaphobia"
• The 4 most successful negotiation strategies, and when to use them
• The Compromise Tactic
• Tips to negotiate with less stress, more fun and better outcomes
Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com or call (901) 767-0000.
