Piaggio appoints first WI-BIKE retailer in NYC 1 2 3 4 5 Piaggio Wi-Bike Active Plus Piaggio Wi-Bike Active w/ leather accessories Piaggio Wi-Bike Comfort Plus Unisex Exclusive Piaggio Wi-Bike App Piaggio Wi-Bike Active Plus MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Piaggio, the Italian company that manufactures the iconic Vespa, has extended their product range with the introduction of the Wi-Bike. Vespa Manhattan and Vespa Brooklyn are the first exclusive dealerships to offer the Piaggio Wi-Bike.



Wi-Bike sets itself apart from standard e-bikes with the combination of innovation and excellence of Italian design. The electric motor, transmission and battery are harmoniously integrated in its 100% aluminum frame. The 350w mid-motor and 400wh Ion-Lithium battery mounted behind the seat tube allow optimal mass distribution, offer perfect stability and maneuverability. With Wi-Bike, Piaggio confirms its technological edge and introduces a completely new concept of connected electric vehicle.



Wi-Bike features an integrated GPS/GSM system that is connected 24 hours a day. Any theft attempt will generate a notification to the owner's smartphone. An additional level of security is provided by the unique code that connects the display, battery and motor. Once the display is removed, the Wi-Bike will not function.



Wi-Bike is the first connected vehicle in its segment. This connectivity provides functionalities such as localization, anti-theft system and remote battery status check that can only be accessed through the Wi-Bike App. The connectivity service is included at no extra-cost for the first 24 months from the purchase date.



The Wi-Bike App unlocks the exclusive functionalities designed and implemented by Piaggio for Wi-Bike riders only.



Riders select from three riding modes: Standard, City and Hill. In Standard, the engine provides assistance constantly proportional with the human effort detected on pedals. In City, it works as standard assistance with a boost of power at every start to minimize effort in the start and stop of crossroads and traffic lights. In Hill, it adjusts power output to give more assistance when riding uphill and less assistance downhill. Each mode has 10 levels of assistance to optimize battery consumption based on the riders needs.



With the Fitness Mode, the app manages the engine assistance and the gear shift to allow the rider to maintain or achieve the desired level of human effort. Additionally, it can monitor heartrate through any Bluetooth compatible device, and calculate the number of calories burned.



The app also allows for the ability to share your ride on social networks, provide the user with navigation and perform a diagnostic check on your Wi-Bike. The bike also provides charging capabilities so the rider's smartphone is never without power.



Wi-Bike will be available in a range of 4 models: Comfort, Comfort Plus, Active and Active Plus, with top speeds ranging from 20 to 28 mph. There will be a standard and unisex frame, with sizes from Small to Large. Wi-Bike will not require any registration, licensing or insurance, making it the most accessible and efficient way to commute. Pricing starts at $3099 USD.



Wi-Bike is in stock and available for immediate purchase at Vespa Manhattan and Vespa Brooklyn. Contact us to learn more and schedule a demo ride.



Find out more at



Contact

Wi-Bike NYC

***@wibikenyc.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657128/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657128/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657128/3

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657128/4

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657128/5 Wi-Bike NYC End -- Piaggio, the Italian company that manufactures the iconic Vespa, has extended their product range with the introduction of the Wi-Bike. Vespa Manhattan and Vespa Brooklyn are the first exclusive dealerships to offer the Piaggio Wi-Bike.Wi-Bike sets itself apart from standard e-bikes with the combination of innovation and excellence of Italian design. The electric motor, transmission and battery are harmoniously integrated in its 100% aluminum frame. The 350w mid-motor and 400wh Ion-Lithium battery mounted behind the seat tube allow optimal mass distribution, offer perfect stability and maneuverability. With Wi-Bike, Piaggio confirms its technological edge and introduces a completely new concept of connected electric vehicle.Wi-Bike features an integrated GPS/GSM system that is connected 24 hours a day. Any theft attempt will generate a notification to the owner's smartphone. An additional level of security is provided by the unique code that connects the display, battery and motor. Once the display is removed, the Wi-Bike will not function.Wi-Bike is the first connected vehicle in its segment. This connectivity provides functionalities such as localization, anti-theft system and remote battery status check that can only be accessed through the Wi-Bike App. The connectivity service is included at no extra-cost for the first 24 months from the purchase date.The Wi-Bike App unlocks the exclusive functionalities designed and implemented by Piaggio for Wi-Bike riders only.Riders select from three riding modes: Standard, City and Hill. In Standard, the engine provides assistance constantly proportional with the human effort detected on pedals. In City, it works as standard assistance with a boost of power at every start to minimize effort in the start and stop of crossroads and traffic lights. In Hill, it adjusts power output to give more assistance when riding uphill and less assistance downhill. Each mode has 10 levels of assistance to optimize battery consumption based on the riders needs.With the Fitness Mode, the app manages the engine assistance and the gear shift to allow the rider to maintain or achieve the desired level of human effort. Additionally, it can monitor heartrate through any Bluetooth compatible device, and calculate the number of calories burned.The app also allows for the ability to share your ride on social networks, provide the user with navigation and perform a diagnostic check on your Wi-Bike. The bike also provides charging capabilities so the rider's smartphone is never without power.Wi-Bike will be available in a range of 4 models: Comfort, Comfort Plus, Active and Active Plus, with top speeds ranging from 20 to 28 mph. There will be a standard and unisex frame, with sizes from Small to Large. Wi-Bike will not require any registration, licensing or insurance, making it the most accessible and efficient way to commute. Pricing starts at $3099 USD.Wi-Bike is in stock and available for immediate purchase at Vespa Manhattan and Vespa Brooklyn. Contact us to learn more and schedule a demo ride.Find out more at www.wibikenyc.com Source : Wi-Bike NYC Email : ***@wibikenyc.com Tags : Bike , Bicycle , Ebike , Fitness , Transportation , Mobility , Cycling , Electric Bike , Technology , Security Industry : Consumer , Fitness , Lifestyle , Technology , Transportation Location : Manhattan - New York - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

