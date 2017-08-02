Singer/Songwriter Martell Lacey releases new single "Spell On Me"

Martell Lacey - "Spell On Me"
LOS ANGELES
- Aug. 8, 2017
- PRLog
-- Martell Lacey's new track "Spell on Me" will doubtless cast a spell on listeners. Catchy lyrics and an uplifting, driving beat make this song perfect for dancing to, or getting through a tough workout. Martell's smooth vocals easily glide through listener's eardrums and into their memories. The track is available now on all major music platforms.
That Martell's work is so entertaining is no accident. This multi talented, triple threat performer who can not only sing, but can act and dance as well, has been performing since childhood. His performance experience has given him a unique insight into what audiences want, and what keeps them captivated.
"Spell On Me" (https://soundcloud.com/
martell-lacey/
spell-on-me-
m3-rc-jb) is a collaboration between Martell and Houston production/management company Songs Unlimited, who wrote and produced the track. Songs Unlimited's goal is to blend musical genres together in order to broaden the appeal of their music to multiple demographics. By mixing together Soul, Electronic, House, Dance, R&B and Trap a new genre called "ElectroSoul"
has emerged, a perfect conduit for Martell to let his creativity flow."I am just thankful for my team and all my supporters. I thank them for believing in me when some many others doubted me. I look forward to sharing my music with the world and to the journey that ensues,"
says Martell about the people that have helped him get to where he is today.
When not performing, you can always find Martell in the recording studio working on his new material. He expects to announce a release date for his EP "Emotional Rollercoaster"
in 2018.About Martell
Martell Lacey is a pop, R&B and soul singer/songwriter/
actor from Houston. His early roots were in gospel and he cites artist like Michael & Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross as his inspirations. He's been performing since the age of 12 when his mentors V.Michael McKay, Shirley Joiner and Stephanie Wright guided his development as an artist. He's lent his background vocals to TV One's R&B Diva Chante Moore. Martell has also performed on the locally renowned musical production DITS (Dancin' In The Street), the Motown and More Revue. His latest EP, "Emotional Rollercoaster"
will be available in 2018. For updates on new releases, follow Martell on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ThisIsMartellLacey
), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/MartellLacey
) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
martell.lacey/)
.