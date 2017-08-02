News By Tag
Antenna Company joins CBRS Alliance to drive innovative LTE-based solutions in 3.5 GHz band
The Antenna Company and the CBRS Alliance believe that LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale.
Antenna Company today announced that it has joined the CBRS Alliance. The CBRS Alliance was formed to develop and promote LTE-based solutions in the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, using a shared spectrum model to serve the growing demands of wireless data usage.
"Antenna Company believes that spectrum sharing in the CBRS band is an important industry initiative and that antenna system performance will be critical to achieving expanded coverage and capacity," said David Favreau, CEO of Antenna Company. "Antenna Company is pleased to join other CBRS Alliance members in developing the ecosystem needed to realize the potential of LTE-based solutions in the 3.5GHz band", added Favreau.
About Antenna Company
Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance 2D and 3D solutions based on advanced materials, proprietary design principles and RF system expertise. Our patented technology results in clearly differentiated performance over conventional antenna solutions in the market. Our mission is to solve difficult antenna system issues for existing and next generation wireless standards. We provide standard and customized solutions to leading OEMs and ODMs for Wi-Fi, GPS, Cellular and other wireless technologies. Antenna Company has a design center in the Netherlands with sales offices in the US and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.antennacompany.com
About CBRS Alliance
The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize CBRS' full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making LTE-based CBRS solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize LTE-based CBRS technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator LTE capabilities. The Alliance will also establish an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the US 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org
Contact
Mark Shapiro, SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
