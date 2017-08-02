News By Tag
Gold Group Acquires Brand Aid Digital
Activating Advancement of Clinical Trials Research via the GoMo Engagement Platform
The merger of these patient-centered partners enables the Brand Aid team to leverage the GoMo patient engagement mobile web platform for key services, including clinical trial investigator and patient recruitment, retention and real-time data collection to drive population health management, and care coordination. The GoMo platform is the manifestation of GoMo Health's proprietary BehavioralRx™
The combined team will provide:
· Patient engagement solutions that can help clients communicate more effectively
· A dedicated pharma experienced marketing and technology team
· Expanded mobile web capabilities to support patient recruitment and retention
· Global capabilities and reach
"We are excited about aligning our business with GoMo Health and their unique Behavioral Rx™ science and methodologies. We see a proven path forward being used by millions of patients that can change the way healthcare is delivered to empower patients," says Elaine Oussoren, President of Brand Aid.
Robert Gold, CEO of Gold Group commented, "Brand Aid's highly experienced pharma team and their digital expertise will help to expand our offering to a broader audience in the healthcare continuum. We are excited to have them join us as we see our offering gain traction, acceptance and ROI among providers and payers."
About Brand Aid Digital, LLC
Brand Aid Digital, formed in 2012, is a healthcare digital marketing agency that focuses on patient engagement, recruitment and retention. Our work enables our clients to gain a formidable presence in the fruitful—and ever-changing—
Gold Group Enterprises:
Gold Group Enterprises is the corporate parent of GoMo Health, 24K Creative and Gold Enterprise. Working collaboratively, our organization designs, builds, implements, promotes and measures end to end mobile solutions across multiple platforms that attract, engage, and motivate consumers to take action in the moment of interest, delivering strategic and innovative solutions that lie at the intersection of humanity and technology. http://gold-
About GoMo Health
GoMo Health® is a leader in population health management and patient engagement solutions that support the continuum of care, improved patient satisfaction and MACRA incentive-based reimbursements. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our proprietary science, Behavioral Rx™, The Science of Population Health, building trust and credibility to motivate higher levels of reciprocity and actions. In partnership with health care organizations worldwide, GoMo Health® delivers a highly scalable and cost-effective solution for the management of high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions, enabling better self-management, healthy decision making, and improved outcomes. https://gomohealth.com/
Shelley R. Schoenfeld, Chief Strategist
***@gold-group.com
