Scholarly Publishing Video Channel Educates on Key Topics
Free Video Content Targets Association and Publishing Professionals
Publishing Defined launched in late 2016 to address issues in academic and scholarly publishing, such as open access, predatory publishing, altmetrics, Sci-Hub, and text mining, among others. Each three- to five-minute video covers the key trends in each topic and relates it to the overall landscape of technical publishing.
New videos are released every Monday at YouTube.com/
"There has been a very positive response to both the video topics and format," said John Bond, host of Publishing Defined and President of Riverwinds Consulting. "With the explosive growth of video content and free educational materials, this video channel has been a valuable resource for many professionals within the publishing field."
Those interested in Publishing Defined can subscribe at www.YouTube.com/
About Riverwinds Consulting:
Riverwinds Consulting offers a full catalog of services to associations, publishers, and other organizations creating content. Specializing in scholarly publishing, Riverwinds addresses both print and digital needs with services including: RFP Process Management, Digital Strategy Development, Global Rights and Licensing, Partner/Vendor Analysis and Negotiation, Publishing Operations Audits, and Strategic Planning.
John Bond heads up Riverwinds Consulting. John has been in scholarly publishing for over 25 years. Starting as an Assistant Editor, he eventually became Senior Vice President and then Chief Content Officer for a multimillion dollar international medical publisher.
John is also the author of The Request for Proposal in Publishing: Managing the RFP Process, available on Amazon.
For more information about Riverwinds Consulting or John Bond, visit www.RiverwindsConsulting.com.
