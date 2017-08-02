 
News By Tag
* Academia
* Scholarly Publishing
* Health Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodbury
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Scholarly Publishing Video Channel Educates on Key Topics

Free Video Content Targets Association and Publishing Professionals
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Academia
* Scholarly Publishing
* Health Care

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Woodbury - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Services

WOODBURY, N.J. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Riverwinds Consulting recently debuted Publishing Defined, a free educational video channel, that benefits all levels of scholarly publishing professionals.

Publishing Defined launched in late 2016 to address issues in academic and scholarly publishing, such as open access, predatory publishing, altmetrics, Sci-Hub, and text mining, among others. Each three- to five-minute video covers the key trends in each topic and relates it to the overall landscape of technical publishing.

New videos are released every Monday at YouTube.com/JohnBond/. To date, more than fifty videos have been posted with a total of over 10,000 views to this specialized audience. The 250+ subscribers range from mid-career professionals at publishers, to society and association leadership, academics, and researchers. The topics, while very focused, resonate with the tight knit community of scholarly publishers.

"There has been a very positive response to both the video topics and format," said John Bond, host of Publishing Defined and President of Riverwinds Consulting. "With the explosive growth of video content and free educational materials, this video channel has been a valuable resource for many professionals within the publishing field."

Those interested in Publishing Defined can subscribe at www.YouTube.com/JohnBond/. All existing videos are available on the channel. Future topics may be suggested to John Bond through the channel's comment section or by email.

###

About Riverwinds Consulting:

Riverwinds Consulting offers a full catalog of services to associations, publishers, and other organizations creating content. Specializing in scholarly publishing, Riverwinds addresses both print and digital needs with services including: RFP Process Management, Digital Strategy Development, Global Rights and Licensing, Partner/Vendor Analysis and Negotiation, Publishing Operations Audits, and Strategic Planning.

John Bond heads up Riverwinds Consulting. John has been in scholarly publishing for over 25 years. Starting as an Assistant Editor, he eventually became Senior Vice President and then Chief Content Officer for a multimillion dollar international medical publisher.

John is also the author of The Request for Proposal in Publishing: Managing the RFP Process, available on Amazon.

For more information about Riverwinds Consulting or John Bond, visit www.RiverwindsConsulting.com.

End
Source:Riverwinds Consulting
Email:***@riverwindsconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Academia, Scholarly Publishing, Health Care
Industry:Publishing
Location:Woodbury - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share