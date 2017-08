Scholarly Publishing Video Channel Educates on Key Topics

Free Video Content Targets Association and Publishing Professionals

-- Riverwinds Consulting recently debuted, a free educational video channel, that benefits all levels of scholarly publishing professionals.launched in late 2016 to address issues in academic and scholarly publishing, such as open access, predatory publishing, altmetrics, Sci-Hub, and text mining, among others. Each three- to five-minute video covers the key trends in each topic and relates it to the overall landscape of technical publishing.New videos are released every Monday at YouTube.com/JohnBond/. To date, more than fifty videos have been posted with a total of over 10,000 views to this specialized audience. The 250+ subscribers range from mid-career professionals at publishers, to society and association leadership, academics, and researchers. The topics, while very focused, resonate with the tight knit community of scholarly publishers."There has been a very positive response to both the video topics and format," said John Bond, host ofand President of Riverwinds Consulting. "With the explosive growth of video content and free educational materials, this video channel has been a valuable resource for many professionals within the publishing field."Those interested incan subscribe at www.YouTube.com/ JohnBond/ . All existing videos are available on the channel. Future topics may be suggested to John Bond through the channel's comment section or by email.###Riverwinds Consulting offers a full catalog of services to associations, publishers, and other organizations creating content. Specializing in scholarly publishing, Riverwinds addresses both print and digital needs with services including: RFP Process Management, Digital Strategy Development, Global Rights and Licensing, Partner/Vendor Analysis and Negotiation, Publishing Operations Audits, and Strategic Planning.John Bond heads up Riverwinds Consulting. John has been in scholarly publishing for over 25 years. Starting as an Assistant Editor, he eventually became Senior Vice President and then Chief Content Officer for a multimillion dollar international medical publisher.John is also the author of, available on Amazon.For more information about Riverwinds Consulting or John Bond, visit www.RiverwindsConsulting.com