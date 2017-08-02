Prestigious 2017 Margaret Ashida STEM Award to Suffolk's Candice Foley

Dr. Candice Foley

-- Dr. Candice Foley, Professor of Chemistry and Suffolk County Community College's National Science Foundation S-STEM Project Director/Principal Investigator, was awarded the prestigious 2017 Margaret Ashida Higher Education STEM Outreach Leader award at the annual meeting of New York State STEM Education Collaborative on July 31.Dr. Foley, of Stony Brook, was recognized for her efforts promoting the integration of STEM education as a statewide and national model and for her lasting contribution to STEM career path options for students.About the award:To honor the memory of Margaret Ashida, the New York State STEM Education Collaborative announces the 2nd Annual "Margaret Ashida STEM Leadership Award." Margaret was an outstanding woman who created a wave of change by her tireless efforts to create connections between business/industry and STEM educational leaders in colleges and the K-12 sector, not only here in New York State, but across America! She was a "thought leader" often creating ideas and connections between and among educators and business/industry to further the implementation of pathways for developing America's STEM workforce.Through her advocacy, the NYS State STEM Hubs were created, pulling together New York communities in unique ways to foster the development of STEM career pathways. The Margaret Ashida STEM Leadership Award seeks to honor persons who are making significant STEM connections within their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication. The honorees selected serve as a role model for STEM Leadership as they are striving to enhance the STEM workforce through their connections between business/industry and STEM educational leaders.