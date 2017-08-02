 
Elisiontec Launched Code Blue: Emergency Alert Solution

The stated emergency system makes rescue operation quicker by distributing the emergency message via SMS or call to the group of people in a rescue team.
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP which is also known as Elisiontec is a VoIP solution provider company from India. The company has been offering custom services and solution in the VoIP industry for more than a decade. Recently, the company's spokesperson has announced about the launch of one of the innovative VoIP solution, called, Code Blue: Emergency Alert System   .

The stated solution is an emergency alert system which works with VoIP system. Also, the company offers provisioning to work with traditional telephony lines, but, the VoIP phone system makes it more cost effective as it gives huge cost benefits to the users. The Code Blue: Emergency alert system send an SMS or a voice call to the rescue team in case of emergency. Thus the team can start the rescue mission at quickest possible to avoid any major loss and rescue the people in need. The company has offered this type of emergency alert solution to many companies and organizations. According to the details shared, the major use of the system is in the hospitals. The hospitals can use the stated emergency alert solution: Code Blue to help patients to get fast treatment in severe attacks as well as other undesirable situations. The company has officially launched the solution, now, so the visitors of the website can take benefit of this next generation emergency alert and rescue system.

"We can take precautions, but can't avoid the emergencies. Thus, we have to be ready with each tool possible to ensure all concerned people get notified about the emergency and act fast. This is necessary to ensure we deal with minimal to no loss and everything gets under control quickly. The Code Blue: Emergency Alert system is one of the solutions which can be used by the organizations or companies to take advantage of technology to make rescue operation faster. We have deployed this solution for many customers, especially, hospitals are leveraging benefits of this solution as medical emergency arises occasionally in the hospitals.", shared spokesperson of the company.

The Code Blue: Emergency Alert system is furnished with all required features to notify the staff related to the emergency. In fact, it supports a backup, too. It means, in case, if the rescue team can't get notified for whatsoever reason, this emergency alert system will send an alert to the Admin or a supervisor who can take manual action to bring help.

Likewise any other VoIP solutions, this solution, too come with a range of reports which can be used to review different activities and rescue operations. The spokesperson of the company has shared a list of quick emergency codes which are listed below:

·         Code Blue: Cardiac arrest or medical emergency

·         Code Yellow: External Disaster

·         Code Red: Fire

·         Code Orange: Evacuation

·         Code Purple: Physical assault

·         Code Pink: Abduction / kidnapping

·         Code Black: Bomb threat/ internal disaster

To know more about the Code Blue: Emergency solution, feel free to visit http://www.elisiontec.com/code-blue-emergency-alert-solut...

Click to Share