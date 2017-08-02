News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Grand Opening of VITAE, a New Modern Home Community in Costa Mesa, CA
Model Grand Opening Celebration on August 19 for New Distinctive Homes in Costa Mesa Walking Distance to the Triangle and Everything Else
The special grand opening event will have a block party feel. Planet Home Living will be partnering with local musicians, restaurants and retailers, bringing so much that Costa Mesa has to offer, all in one location. In addition to getting a first-look at VITAE, the night will be full of energy, live music, light bites and beverages. Onsite activities include live performances by singer and songwriter Justin Hopkins from "The Voice" and local sensation Victoria Bailey, pop-up shops, a food truck and more. The event will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
"We are pleased to present our unique version of a modern home to Costa Mesa that meets the needs and desires of today's savvy homebuyer, who wants a smart home with energy-efficient features, designer finishes and an amenity-rich location," said Michael Marini, CEO of Planet Home Living. "Our focus is always on design and how a modern homebuyer wants to live in their home and in their community."
Designed with the latest in energy efficiency and smart home technology, the homes include a myriad of tech features as standard including Ring Video Doorbells, Kevo keyless entry, Nest thermostats, USB port outlets, a garage door that can be opened from your phone, pre-wiring for an electric car charging station and solar panels, low-e energy efficient windows, and more. Other features include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern pendant lighting, smooth drywall, and brushed nickel hardware and levers throughout.
These new homes in Costa Mesa (http://www.planethomeliving.com/
VITAE's architecture maintains a modern flair with clean lines, simple forms and attention to detail. Standout design elements include warm, contemporary colors with stucco exteriors, lapped siding and oversized windows to create sophisticated exteriors, notes Scales.
"What makes VITAE homes even more special, is that they are not condos. They are completely detached homes with a yard and garage. You own the land you live on and are only minutes to the beach and employers, and walking distance to restaurants, shopping, bars, a cinema, gym, bowling alley and more."
The homes are also walking distance to The Triangle in Costa Mesa. Nearby schools include UC Irvine, Orange Coast College, Coastline Community College, Vanguard University, and Whittier Law School. Freeway access is less than a mile away.
VITAE is located at 531 Bernard Street in Costa Mesa (with a future address of 1947 Vitae Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627). Sean Casey of Villa Real Estate, along with his wife Lisa, are the exclusive agents for the new community. Prices start in the $790,000s to mid $800,000s. To sign up for VITAE's interest list and receive updates or to set an appointment for a VIP tour, see www.planethomeliving.com/
About Villa Real Estate
Established in 2013, Villa Real Estate is Orange County's leading luxury real estate team specializing in the region's coastal communities. The firm has 150 agents and four offices with locations in Laguna Beach, the Balboa Peninsula, Corona del Mar, and the company's headquarters in Newport Beach. For more information, visitwww.villarealestate.com
About Planet Home Living
Founded in 2007, Planet Home Living is a full-service real estate building and development company that is dedicated to the creation of unparalleled living environments. From conception to exit, Planet Home Living remains focused on the complete development of a project, which includes strategic acquisition, distressed workouts, land entitlement, design, bidding, construction and sales. Planet Home Living's passion is for environmental architecture that will stand the test of time. www.planethomeliving.com
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Visit www.ktgy.com
Contact
Anna Hogan
KTGY Architecture + Planning
***@ktgy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse