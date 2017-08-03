 
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with Buddybar

AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Buddybar
 
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.pro, along with Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from the hit reality series Shark Tank, are pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with Buddybar.

Whether for competitive racing or just helping a novice rider gain experience and confidence, there are many reasons why it's beneficial to link up two bicycles and their riders.  Regardless of the balance of experience or fitness between the riders, the Buddybar allows them to turn two single bicycles into an effective connected riding team.  In training situations, the more experienced rider can demonstrate from the front position, or monitor and guide the novice from the rear bike.  For the back participant, the ride is even easier as, most of the time, that rider is virtually drafting (taking advantage of the lower air resistance and supporting currents caused by the lead rider).  Collision is impossible since the Buddybar automatically maintains the distance between both bikes.

The Buddybar also provides a convenient tandem bike for pleasure riding at a fraction of the cost.  Unlike one-piece tandem bicycles, if the terrain is climbing, descending, or just not the best environment for riding in tandem, the riders can quickly disconnect their Buddybar and go solo, then re-attach when they feel comfortable joining the bikes together again.

"It's been a great ride, working with the seasoned professionals at AsSeenOnTV.pro," says Buddybar owner, G. Brown Loper.  "I'm convinced that once the public can see how easy it is to link up two bicycles using our product, they'll love it.  And what better way to demonstrate something like that than by a targeted television ad campaign?"

"We're excited about this chance to link up with Buddybar for their upcoming campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro.  "This is a vital tool for serious cyclists trying to improve their performance ... and parents helping their youngsters to become stable on their bikes.  Besides, who wouldn't want to take a leisurely ride through beautiful scenery with a loved one?"

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Buddybar will be appearing in 30- and 60- second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

For more information on Buddybar, please visit www.buddybar.net

