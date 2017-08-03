News By Tag
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with Buddybar
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Buddybar
Whether for competitive racing or just helping a novice rider gain experience and confidence, there are many reasons why it's beneficial to link up two bicycles and their riders. Regardless of the balance of experience or fitness between the riders, the Buddybar allows them to turn two single bicycles into an effective connected riding team. In training situations, the more experienced rider can demonstrate from the front position, or monitor and guide the novice from the rear bike. For the back participant, the ride is even easier as, most of the time, that rider is virtually drafting (taking advantage of the lower air resistance and supporting currents caused by the lead rider). Collision is impossible since the Buddybar automatically maintains the distance between both bikes.
The Buddybar also provides a convenient tandem bike for pleasure riding at a fraction of the cost. Unlike one-piece tandem bicycles, if the terrain is climbing, descending, or just not the best environment for riding in tandem, the riders can quickly disconnect their Buddybar and go solo, then re-attach when they feel comfortable joining the bikes together again.
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Buddybar will be appearing in 30- and 60- second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building.
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
