News By Tag
* Clothing
* Dogs
* Pets
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launches DRTV Campaign with Zentek Clothing
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Zentek Clothing
Dogs do not perspire as humans do, and so they tend to have a difficult time keeping cool while being active on a hot day such as we are experiencing these days. Zentek Clothing designs and manufactures quality thermo-regulating (phase change) clothing, mostly for dogs but also for their human companions, with the aim of helping to keep dogs cool when they are taken out for a walk or some exercise on very hot days. All of the company's products feature Comfortemp fabric ▬ breathable, water-resistant and temperature-
The coats wrap the body, thus giving the dog a sense of security. In addition to the fit, the coat regulates the animal's temperature in environments from -30 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. These products look like normal clothing, while other brands of cooling vests for dogs or humans tend to be constructed very heavy, looking like military clothing. The Zentek designers wanted to avoid adding additional weight to an already overheated victim, so Zentek styles are lightweight and colorful.
The Dog Coats allow for free movement of dogs' legs while they are protected from the elements. The Canine Quick Wrap encompasses the under belly of the dog and can act as an ice pack holder when needed. The Crate Mats keep the dog and crate at an even, comfortable temperature, absorbing excess heat, even in an air conditioned car. And there's also a Human Cooling Vest for the devoted pet parent to accompany the dog into uncomfortable weather.
The company's name, indicating a state of "Zen" or "bliss" for the wearer, leads to the equation: Blissful Comfort + Performance Technology = Zentek Clothing.
"We are so grateful to the team at AsSeenOnTV.pro for all their help in reaching out to dog owners, wherever they and their furry best friends may be," says Janice Kajanoff, Founder and Owner of Zentek Clothing. "With such a powerful medium as the DRTV campaign, we're sure to help lots of dogs keep their cool even on the hottest and most humid days."
"We're glad to be able to help spread awareness of the hazards of making dogs go for a walk or a run on a hot day," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "With their upcoming DRTV campaign, Zentek Clothing is an ideal candidate for the pet care and pet health initiatives we're pursuing at AsSeenOnTV.pro."
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Zentek Clothing will be appearing in 30- second spots set to air nationwide and which feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand-building. Based out of a 25,000+ square foot, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on Zentek Clothing, please visit www.zentekclothing.com
Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
***@asseenontv.pro
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse