Asheville Barnes & Noble to Host WNC Author Festival
Local Arcadia Publishing & The History Press authors will be available to sign copies of local history books
The Asheville Barnes & Noble will be hosting a local author festival on Saturday, August 19th at 2:00 p.m. Many local authors will be available to discuss and sign their books including Marilyn Ball, author of The Rise of Asheville: An Exceptional History of Community Building, and Marla Milling, author of Legends, Secrets and Mysteries of Asheville. Stop by to get your copies of these local history books signed!
The Rise of Asheville: An Exceptional History Of Community Building
As newcomers flocked to Asheville over the last fifty years, they joined with locals to breathe new energy into the city. Sometimes called the Asheville One Thousand, these folks didn't necessarily intend to be entrepreneurs, community organizers and business leaders, but when they saw a challenge, they rose to it. Stone Soup became a gathering place and laid the foundation for Asheville's natural food culture. MANNA Food Bank emerged to help solve hunger. And the River Arts District turned into a vibrant cultural center for upcoming artists. Join author Marilyn Ball as she traces the bonds of community that gave rise to Asheville today.
Legends, Secrets and Mysteries of Asheville
Beyond the beaten path of local landmarks, residents and tourists can find curious secrets, lost mysteries and fascinating legends. The famed Hope Diamond once found itself, and its mysterious curse, buried in an Asheville girl's sandbox. Elvis once handed a cherished guitar to a local man at an Asheville concert, and he held on to it for forty years. At a flea market, an Asheville attorney paid a few bucks for an old tintype likely of Billy the Kid, and it may be worth millions. Native author Marla Hardee Milling recounts odd, but true, stories hiding behind Asheville's picturesque beauty.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
3 South Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805
When: Saturday, August 19th, 2017; 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
