Fayetteville Area Convention And Visitors Bureau Unveils New Visitors Guide For Spring Lake, NC

-- With over 12,000 overnight visitors frequenting Spring Lake, NC each month, there was a great need for a resource that showcased what the area has to offer. The Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (FACVB), in partnership with Spring Lake leadership, saw the opportunity to create a visitors guide. Directing travelers where to stay, eat, shop, and explore, the newly designed 65 page, full-color guide also features area history, maps, and a quick-glance calendar of community events."I'm proud that we are able to provide Spring Lake with a necessary tool for marketing itself as a destination,"said John Meroski, CEO of FACVB. Nestled in northwestern Cumberland County, Spring Lake is known as the Gateway to Fort Bragg and the Sandhills of North Carolina. With a population of just over 13,000, it is also the fastest growing community in Cumberland County. Spring Lake is a frequent destination for those outdoorsmen looking to golf, hike, fish, or even practice their marksmanship. The area also features numerous museums, monuments, and historical sites for history buffs of all ages. Visitors can find more information on each of these adventures in the Spring Lake Visitors Guide.Copies of the new Visitors Guide can be found at all Spring Lake area hotels, the Spring Lake Town Hall, and the Spring Lake Recreation and Parks Building. Over the next few weeks, guides will also be available at Fayetteville Technical Community College-Spring Lake campus, as well as the Spring Lake Library. Additionally, the FACVB is working to place the guides in each Welcome Center across North Carolina.The FACVB is a private, not-for-profit organization responsible for positioning Cumberland County as a destination for conventions, sporting events and individual travel. For additional information, visit www.VisitFayettevilleNC.com or call 1-888-98-HEROES.