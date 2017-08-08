News By Tag
Fayetteville Area Convention And Visitors Bureau Unveils New Visitors Guide For Spring Lake, NC
Alongside Spring Lake community leaders, the FACVB has created a unique resource for area travelers and those relocating
"I'm proud that we are able to provide Spring Lake with a necessary tool for marketing itself as a destination,"
Copies of the new Visitors Guide can be found at all Spring Lake area hotels, the Spring Lake Town Hall, and the Spring Lake Recreation and Parks Building. Over the next few weeks, guides will also be available at Fayetteville Technical Community College-Spring Lake campus, as well as the Spring Lake Library. Additionally, the FACVB is working to place the guides in each Welcome Center across North Carolina.
About the Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (FACVB)
The FACVB is a private, not-for-profit organization responsible for positioning Cumberland County as a destination for conventions, sporting events and individual travel. For additional information, visit www.VisitFayettevilleNC.com or call 1-888-98-HEROES.
