August 2017
TRA Announces Acquisition of Retirement Planning, Inc

 
 
APPLETON, Wis. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- \The Retirement Advantage, Inc. (TRA), an industry-leading employee benefits consulting and technology provider, has announced the acquisition of Retirement Planning, Inc. (RPI), an independently owned third-party administration and consulting firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

"RPI has a strong reputation as a premier third-party administration firm for privately held businesses in the Great Lakes region," states Matt Schoneman, TRA's President. "The acquisition furthers our corporate growth strategy and we are excited to welcome RPIs' clients and consultants to TRA. Our goal is to ensure a seamless experience for clients during the integration of our two firms."

By joining forces, TRA is poised to continue supporting its financial advisor and recordkeeping partners with the design, implementation and administration of customized retirement plan solutions that exceed business owners and employee's retirement plan goals.

"We are thrilled to be a part of TRA. They are one of the fastest growing, independently owned, consulting and technology firms in the nation. Both organizations share similar cultures and values focused on delivering a high level of personalized customer service to clients. We believe we will be able to better serve our clients and partners with the pro-active approach they deserve." says Mark Whited, President of RPI.

Retirement Planning, Inc.:

Founded in 1988, Retirement Planning, Inc. has been a full service, pro-active third-party administrator (TPA) specializing in the design and annual maintenance of qualified retirement plans. RPI provides ongoing consultation and personal year-end plan review to update on current tax legislation and make recommendations on plan designs.

About The Retirement Advantage, Inc.:

TRA, based in Wisconsin, is an independently owned third party administration (TPA) firm who delivers proficiency in the administration, consultation, compliance and fiduciary governance of retirement plans for privately held businesses nationwide. Currently TRA provides service to more than 6,000 plan sponsors, 350,000 plan participants and have more than $6 billion in retirement Assets Under our Administration (AUA).

TRA is in the business of helping employers alleviate the demands of sponsoring a retirement plan through our 3(16) Plan Administrative Relief Services (PARS) which saves you time and money, reduced liability, increases your HR capacity and minimizes potential audit exposure. To learn more about our industry leading solutions, please visit https://tra401k.com/.

TRA's free mobile app is available for download from Apple's iTunes Store and the Google Play Store simply by searching for "The Retirement Advantage."


Media Contact:
Matt Schoneman, President
The Retirement Advantage, Inc.
Matt.Schoneman@tra401k.com
920.831.3263

Matt Schoneman, President
***@tra401k.com
Source:The Retirement Advantage, Inc. (TRA)
Email:***@tra401k.com
