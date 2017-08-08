News By Tag
Rock Solid Talent Entertainment Kicks Off New Rapper/Hip Hop Genre with Rapper/ Tae Tatted
Rock Solid Talent Entertainment, in association with Hustle G Entertainment announce the worldwide release of Tae Tatted New Single "Ain't Ashamed" (out now).
Primed and ready to take this world by force storm and hurricane with his many different styles and some say the king of all hooks and melodies, have pleased everyone in the nation that he has come across.
But let's not get it twisted he is a legend in the making with his poetic Rhyme schemes there is always a deeper message that is coming from his heart the way he lived what he has seen and what he has been blessed to continue.
His lyrical abilities are unlike any other's his number one influence since a child has been Eminem but has come also to love The truth and Gritty of Kevin Gates But one other honorable mentions will Be Tupac, Biggie, Lil Wayne, Chance the rapper T.I Gucci Mane Hopsin, Tha Joker, Yo Gotti Migos, Young Dolph, Travis Porter And Roscoe Dash.
A home town favorites C Nile The Frozen Child And Bianca Clarke. Tatted Is More Than Ready To Change What Rap Has Become And To Be The Next Phenomenon Musically In This World.
Tae Tatted Is Not His Name Because of Tattoos Its Because Once You Listen To This Artist You'll Forever Be A Fan Lasting Forever.
In August of 2017 one of Tae Tatted music videos was recognized by International Entertainment Executive Phil Taylor, Senior Executive of Rock Solid Talent Entertainment Record Label, and was quickly offered a deal and accepted on their label under their new Rap/Hip Hop Genre, making Tae's New single available for purchase at over 750 stores and all major download sites world wide. Tae's New Single "Ain't Ashamed" WILL BE 'AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE EVERYWHERE 'AUGUST 11 2017'
Tae Tatted Official Facebook Page-
Ain't Ashamed Official Music Video-

D. Maurice Lewis
+57 1 3355353

