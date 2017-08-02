 
Executive at Accumen Inc. Serving as Faculty for 2017 Change Healthcare PathLab Conference

Jeffrey Myers, Vice President of Consulting, will present "Benchmarking the Lab: Value Beyond the Numbers"
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Accumen Inc. is pleased to announce that Jeffrey H. Myers, CPA, Vice President of Consulting, will serve as faculty for the 2017 Change Healthcare PathLab Conference: Optimizing Resources for Success to be held in Charleston, South Carolina, August 21-23, 2017.

The 2017 PathLab Conference is designed for pathology and laboratory clients to exchange meaningful ideas and discuss best practices with industry peers, identify strategies to maintain a competitive advantage and financial success, and interact with the team at Change Healthcare on finance, coding, and marketing.

Mr. Myers will address participants on the topic of "Benchmarking the Lab: Value Beyond the Numbers."  His presentation will identify performance indicators in the clinical laboratory that impact cost and productivity outcomes, outline key initiatives to implement that will affect the bottom line, provide context for understanding the complexities of consumer price awareness and correlating legislative mandates, and discuss strategies to mitigate the end of hospital charge premiums. He will also serve on a panel on August 22nd with the theme "Demonstrating Value: Lessons Learned from Presenters."

Jeffrey H. Myers serves as the Vice President of Consulting for Accumen Inc. and its subsidiary Chi Solutions, Inc.  Drawing upon more than 20 years of experience in healthcare financial management and administration, Mr. Myers oversees strategic consulting and laboratory outreach engagements and provides expertise in benchmarking and analytics, operations improvement, and revenue growth for hospital-based laboratories.  Prior to joining Chi, he held executive- and director-level finance positions with the laboratory divisions of two prominent academic health systems in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, where his skilled fiscal leadership produced significant margin, cost, productivity, and revenue cycle process improvements.  A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Myers graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Law.

About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Find out more at http://www.Accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com

Contact
Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
***@accumen.com
