Women of Excellence Need P.O.W.E.R.!
The Professional Organization Of Women of Excellence Recognized, (P.O.W.E.R.) is launching its updated website.
P.O.W.E.R.'s mission states, "Many women are working full time, running a household, caring for their children and trying to fit in some leisure time. These women are from all different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities. They work in different industries and professions. They range from entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, contractors, educators, employees and employers. Some may have established careers while others are still working toward their career path goals. What we all have in common is our sisterhood of striving to do it all while finding balance in our day-to-day lives. Let's empower and connect with like-minded professionals to achieve excellence."
To help women stay ahead of all their obligations and be the best they can be, P.O.W.E.R. offers a wide range of services from an online and hard copy magazine, podcasts, blog entries, networking, webinars, press releases, in-person events and even Times Square Recognition billboards. P.O.W.E.R. assists women in organizing and controlling their work and home lives. Mentoring, career and business opportunities, even a chance to sell a book in P.O.W.E.R's bookstore, are just a few more of the services this outstanding organization offers.
P.O.W.E.R.'s two divisions are "Empowerment"
For more information, please contact the P.O.W.E.R. team at: info@powerwoe.com, http://powerwoe.com or at its physical location, POWER 565 Plandome Rd, Suite 171, Manhasset, NY 11030. Phone:
