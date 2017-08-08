Women of Excellence Need P.O.W.E.R.!

 

August 2017
The Professional Organization Of Women of Excellence Recognized, (P.O.W.E.R.) is launching its updated website.
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Professional Organization Of Women of Excellence Recognized, is launching its updated website on August 8, 2017.   P.O.W.E.R.  is expanding and attracting new members to the organization.  After all, women are stronger together and networking in P.O.W.E.R. gives them a much needed edge in today's fast paced, often harsh business world.

P.O.W.E.R.'s  mission states, "Many women are working full time, running a household, caring for their children and trying to fit in some leisure time. These women are from all different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities. They work in different industries and professions.  They range from entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, contractors, educators, employees and employers. Some may have established careers while others are still working toward their career path goals. What we all have in common is our sisterhood of striving  to do it all while finding balance in our day-to-day lives.  Let's empower and connect with like-minded professionals to achieve excellence."

To help women stay ahead of all their obligations and be the best they can be, P.O.W.E.R. offers a wide range of services from an online and hard copy magazine, podcasts, blog entries, networking, webinars, press releases, in-person events and even Times Square Recognition billboards.  P.O.W.E.R. assists women in organizing and controlling their work and home lives.  Mentoring, career and business opportunities, even a chance to sell a book in P.O.W.E.R's bookstore, are just a few more of the services this outstanding organization offers.

P.O.W.E.R.'s two divisions are "Empowerment", which includes all women who are looking to empower and inspire others, and "Excellence", which celebrates women who have shown proven success and have gone the extra mile to achieve results in both their chosen profession and in their charitable and community efforts.

For more information, please contact the P.O.W.E.R. team at: info@powerwoe.com,  http://powerwoe.com  or at its physical location,  POWER  565 Plandome Rd, Suite 171, Manhasset, NY 11030.  Phone:  (516) 365-3222

P.O.W.E.R.
516-365-3222
***@powerwoe.com

