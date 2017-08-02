News By Tag
New Precision Door Service Location Opens In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Customers can rely on Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach to provide the type of service expected from a locally owned company while enjoying the security that doing business with a national franchise company can bring.
Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. This location proudly services customers in the following counties: Florence, Georgetown, Horry, and Marion,
Congratulations to Doug Kale, owner of Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach. Doug is also the owner of Precision Door Service of Charleston and Precision Door Service of Columbia. He assembled great teams that are dedicated to customer satisfaction in both markets, and looks forward to doing the same in Myrtle Beach. Doug states, "We're excited to bring our 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee with Precision's outstanding service and premium products to the consumers in the Myrtle Beach area."
When a customer calls Precision Door Service of Myrtle Beach, the call will be answered by a live operator and an appointment will be scheduled at a time that is convenient for the customer.
- Evening & Weekend Appointments
- Phones Answered 24 Hours A Day
- Outstanding Warranty
- Trained and Professional Technicians
- All Major Credit Cards Accepted
Visit the website for more information, coupons and special discount offers.
www.PrecisionDoorMyrtleBeach.com
"Make the right decision. Call Precision." Phone:
About Precision Door Service
With 88 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.
The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"
Contact
Suzanne Odisho
***@precisiondoor.net
