Torchlight Announces Purchase of a Michigan Office Park

torchlight- logo_ full- color

Contact

Kaitlyn Furey

***@torchlightinvestors.com Kaitlyn Furey

End

-- Torchlight Investors today announced that it has made a preferred and joint-venture equity investment to finance the acquisition, renovation and lease-up of a 731K square foot office park located in Troy, Michigan.The portfolio includes five office buildings ranging in size from 137K to 152K square feet with historically stable occupancy from national and regional tenants. The buildings include a full service cafeteria, conference centers, newly updated common areas, extensively landscaped courtyards and two onsite parking decks. Additionally, the office park offers nearby public bus transportation that provides access to two high speed regional Amtrak rail stations.The office park is located in Troy's Big Beaver Corridor, approximately 15 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. The area represents the market's most desirable office location containing more than 10MM square feet of high quality office space with direct access from the interstate. Big Beaver Corridor includes upscale and casual dining options, more than 2,300 hotel rooms and a wide variety of retail centers, including the 1.4 million square foot Somerset Collection regional mall containing 180 stores and restaurants."The office portfolio is well positioned in Troy's Big Beaver Corridor, which has had no new office supply for the past 15 years, and is expected to benefit from an influx of new residential redevelopment"said Mike Butz, Partner at Torchlight.Torchlight Investors is an independent investment advisor, focused on commercial real estate investments. Since its inception in 1995, Torchlight has acquired over $20 billion in public and private commercial real estate investments. Torchlight has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. Torchlight's affiliate, Torchlight Loan Services, is the named special servicer on $16.1 billion in CMBS and manages over $907 million of distressed commercial real estate loans.torchlightinvestors.com