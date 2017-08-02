Essential Fleet supercharge fleet management with r2c Online's software

Specialist fleet management providers, Essential Fleet Services, have adopted r2c Online's digital platform for supercharged fleet and workshop management.

essentialfleet2

Contact

r2c Online - Jessica Lewis-Stone [Marketing Exec]

***@r2conline.com r2c Online - Jessica Lewis-Stone [Marketing Exec]

End

-- Following a rigorous and competitive tender process, r2c Online has been awarded a long term contract to provide market-leading technology to manage fleet and workshop compliance for Essential Fleet's HCV, LCV and specialist vehicle fleet.The FN50 listed leasing company are now part of the online network of over 18,000 fleets and 800 workshops, allowing Essential Fleet and their customers to enjoy a host of benefits including improved efficiency, compliance and communication.Anthony Doherty, IT Director at Essential Fleet, described what led them to r2c's cloud-based solutions, "We are investing in our business platform to ensure we move even further ahead of our competitors in delivery of the best customer service in the industry. r2c forms a cornerstone of this platform and allows tight integration with our in-house systems."The r2c platform offers a comprehensive feature list designed from the ground up for the commercial vehicle industry by experts who know the industry. We have found working with the team at r2c to be a pleasure, they really are a business partner who take the time to listen and understand our needs and are supporting our growth."Using r2c Online's solutions, Essential Fleet can profit using one digital toolkit for a fully optimised fleet, using features such as SMR e-procurement, digital job tracking, defect management and maintenance planning. These and more will ensure Essential's customer fleets remain fully compliant.Essential Fleet and r2c can jointly provide an industry leading, technology-led value proposition across their nationwide fleet. Doherty continued, "high quality business systems and data management are critical for every successful business today, with these investments we can inform and provide insight to our customers about all operational aspects of their fleet, ensuring the maximum return on their investment.Nick Walls, Managing Director at r2c Online, commented, "We are delighted to have Essential Fleet on board and to be helping them transform their fleet operations. Our platform reaps benefits for fleets of all types and sizes, with instant return on investment, so we're already looking forward to hearing about the successful implementation of our system and the process and compliance benefits it will bring to Essential's customers."