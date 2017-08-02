News By Tag
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car Revealed Live on QVC
Paint scheme will be featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Earnhardt's final start as a full-time NASCAR® Cup Series driver November 19, 2017
Axalta will partner with and feature AutoNation on the car for the final race. The special-edition paint scheme is a tribute to the No. 8 Chevrolet that NASCAR's 14-time most popular driver drove in his first Cup races in 1999. The car is adorned with the Axalta emblem on the hood and the AutoNation logo on the roof and rear panels.
"We enjoy our partnership with Axalta and were grateful to be included in such a momentous event in racing," said Mike Jackson, AutoNation Chairman, CEO, and President.
Axalta Coating Systems is a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings. The Customer Experience Center is a state-of-the-
"Axalta's Customer Experience Center is a world class facility outfitted with the latest technology that is designed to boost our customers' productivity and efficiency. It served as an excellent venue for QVC," said Mike Carr, Axalta President, Americas. "We wish Dale every success at Homestead and are excited to associate the paint and other coatings that we supply with the technology that underpins racing. It is also thrilling to share this moment of racing history with our customer, AutoNation."
Items from the "Dale Earnhardt Jr. Appreci88ion Tour" broadcast are available, while supplies last, through QVC.com
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
