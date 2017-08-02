 
Industry News





FileSolve Receives SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Independent Audit Verifies FileSolve's Internal Controls and Processes
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- FileSolve, an enterprise content management (ECM) and business process outsourcing provider, today announced that it has completed its SSAE 18 (SOC 1) Type II audit and its SOC 2 Type II audit. The audits and testing were performed by KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm. The completion of these engagements provide evidence that FileSolve has a strong commitment to deliver high quality services to its clients by demonstrating they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 18 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements) auditing standards, which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. KirkpatrickPrice performed the audit and appropriate testing of FileSolve's controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 18, the SOC 1 Type II audit report includes FileSolve's description of controls as well as the detailed testing of its controls over a minimum six-month period.

SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles; FileSolve selected the security, availability, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of FileSolve's controls to meet the criteria for these principles.

"Many of our clients rely on us to protect their information," stated Denny Hammack, CEO of FileSolve.  The audits provide verification to our clients that we not only have the necessary internal controls and processes in place, but that we are committed to continuous improvement."

Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice added, "FileSolve has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the managed solutions provided by FileSolve."

About FileSolve

FileSolve, a division of Patterson Pope, is committed to delivering enterprise content management and business process outsourcing solutions that allow clients to gain better control of their organizations. Through the years, FileSolve has earned a solid reputation throughout the Southeast, as a committed partner in client relationships by providing expertise – from continuous consultation to implementation and training– that deliver process improvement and bottom-line results. For more information, visit www.filesolve.com.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 600 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.

