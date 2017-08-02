News By Tag
FileSolve Receives SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies FileSolve's Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 18 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements)
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles; FileSolve selected the security, availability, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of FileSolve's controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"Many of our clients rely on us to protect their information,"
Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice added, "FileSolve has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the managed solutions provided by FileSolve."
About FileSolve
FileSolve, a division of Patterson Pope, is committed to delivering enterprise content management and business process outsourcing solutions that allow clients to gain better control of their organizations. Through the years, FileSolve has earned a solid reputation throughout the Southeast, as a committed partner in client relationships by providing expertise – from continuous consultation to implementation and training– that deliver process improvement and bottom-line results. For more information, visit www.filesolve.com.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 600 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.
